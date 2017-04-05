Wednesday, April 5, 2017

News: Plans in for more Rotherham spec development

The industrial aspect of a Rotherham regeneration scheme is finally moving ahead, thanks to local developer, E V Waddington Ltd.

After a long running planning battle, Northfields Retail & Business Park close to Parkgate began to take shape in 2008 when developer, Henry Boot secured a key letting with retailer B&Q for a 51,000 sq ft unit.

Another 10,000 sq ft went to Tile Giant and Quay Plastics but the Sheffield based developer said in 2011 that it was waiting on further pre-lets before commencing on the second phase.

Now a planning application has been submitted by E V Waddington Ltd, a specialist in brownfield development, for 57,000 sq ft of industrial space on a remaining 1.15 hectare parcel of land to the West of the current units.

A leader in speculative development, Waddington provides the region with industrial, commercial and office accommodation to let.

Evolving from a timber merchants, the Waddington's property portfolio was started over 80 years ago with the acquisition of a number of properties alongside South Yorkshire's canals network and has been added to along the years with a number of investments and land acquisitions.

The latest plans at Forge Way, drawn up by Eastwood & Partners, are for two single storey, light industrial/warehouse buildings that could be subdivided into ten units, ranging in size from 4,800 to 9,000 sq ft.

EV Waddington operates its own construction company and other local developments include a new development on the Eastwood Trading Estate and Aldwarke Wharf, which continues to grow. The company's first development in the 1950's was for KP Nuts, a canal side development for taking delivery of peanuts at Eastwood.
With the closure of the B&Q store at Northfields last year, agents were brought in to extinguish the remaining leases as quickly and efficiently as possible. A planning application was submitted for the change of use of the building from bulky retail to a flexible use within retail, plus a health and fitness club, or a car showroom.

Planning consultants working for Sports Direct have also met with council planners to determine whether the empty building can be redeveloped into units that they would like to see house a Sports Direct store, one for high end fashion subsidiary, Flannels, and two speculative units with mezzanine floors.

The company's own health and fitness club business could also move to the site in a unit created by enclosing the sides of the former covered garden centre.

The site has also been considered for a potential new £14m mainline station for Rotherham.

Waddingtons Property website

Images: Savills / Henry Boot


