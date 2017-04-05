News: Plans in for more Rotherham spec development
By Tom Austen
The industrial aspect of a Rotherham regeneration scheme is finally moving ahead, thanks to local developer, E V Waddington Ltd.
After a long running planning battle, Northfields Retail & Business Park close to Parkgate began to take shape in 2008 when developer, Henry Boot secured a key letting with retailer B&Q for a 51,000 sq ft unit.
Another 10,000 sq ft went to Tile Giant and Quay Plastics but the Sheffield based developer said in 2011 that it was waiting on further pre-lets before commencing on the second phase.
Now a planning application has been submitted by E V Waddington Ltd, a specialist in brownfield development, for 57,000 sq ft of industrial space on a remaining 1.15 hectare parcel of land to the West of the current units.
Advertisement
After a long running planning battle, Northfields Retail & Business Park close to Parkgate began to take shape in 2008 when developer, Henry Boot secured a key letting with retailer B&Q for a 51,000 sq ft unit.
Another 10,000 sq ft went to Tile Giant and Quay Plastics but the Sheffield based developer said in 2011 that it was waiting on further pre-lets before commencing on the second phase.
Now a planning application has been submitted by E V Waddington Ltd, a specialist in brownfield development, for 57,000 sq ft of industrial space on a remaining 1.15 hectare parcel of land to the West of the current units.
Advertisement
0 comments:
Post a Comment