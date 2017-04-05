News: RNN Group become the latest Patron of the Chamber
By Tom Austen
Education and training provider, RNN Group are the latest organisation to become a Patron of Barnsley & Rotherham Chamber of Commerce.
With an income of over £50m each year, the RNN Group combines the expertise and experience of three colleges and five training organisations.
The relationship with the group has progressed further over the recent years, with the RNN Group supporting the 2016 Barnsley and Rotherham Business Awards as Headline sponsor, as well as the most recent decision to develop the relationship further by joining the Chamber's Patronage offering.
Phil Sayles, Deputy Principal at RNN Group (pictured, centre), said: "Being a Patron will deepen the Group's links with the Chamber and employers across Barnsley and Rotherham."
Advertisement
The move comes as the RNN Group has expanded through a merger bringing Dearne Valley College into the Group, alongside both Rotherham and Worksop Colleges. The Group is also about to start building the new university-level centre on Doncaster Gate in the centre of Rotherham, a move that will see extensive engagement with employers in the design and delivery of curriculum, including degree Apprenticeships.
Andrew Denniff, chief executive of the Chamber (pictured, left), said: "We have been working very closely with the RNN Group over the past year and we are very much looking forward to developing the relationship further to support the Group to engage as widely as possible with the regions' employers."
The new education and training group incorporates Rotherham College, North Notts College and Dearne Valley College, alongside apprenticeship business, RNN Training, and a number of subsidiary companies in specialist training sectors.
The move follows the merger between the Rotherham and North Nottinghamshire Colleges last year.
It is expected that the Group will collectively educate and train over 16,000 people each year, including over 4,000 apprentices, with college campuses located in the town centre, Manvers, Dinnington in Rotherham, and Worksop and Retford.
RNN Group website
BR Chamber website
Images: BR Chamber
With an income of over £50m each year, the RNN Group combines the expertise and experience of three colleges and five training organisations.
The relationship with the group has progressed further over the recent years, with the RNN Group supporting the 2016 Barnsley and Rotherham Business Awards as Headline sponsor, as well as the most recent decision to develop the relationship further by joining the Chamber's Patronage offering.
Phil Sayles, Deputy Principal at RNN Group (pictured, centre), said: "Being a Patron will deepen the Group's links with the Chamber and employers across Barnsley and Rotherham."
Advertisement
The move comes as the RNN Group has expanded through a merger bringing Dearne Valley College into the Group, alongside both Rotherham and Worksop Colleges. The Group is also about to start building the new university-level centre on Doncaster Gate in the centre of Rotherham, a move that will see extensive engagement with employers in the design and delivery of curriculum, including degree Apprenticeships.
Andrew Denniff, chief executive of the Chamber (pictured, left), said: "We have been working very closely with the RNN Group over the past year and we are very much looking forward to developing the relationship further to support the Group to engage as widely as possible with the regions' employers."
The new education and training group incorporates Rotherham College, North Notts College and Dearne Valley College, alongside apprenticeship business, RNN Training, and a number of subsidiary companies in specialist training sectors.
The move follows the merger between the Rotherham and North Nottinghamshire Colleges last year.
It is expected that the Group will collectively educate and train over 16,000 people each year, including over 4,000 apprentices, with college campuses located in the town centre, Manvers, Dinnington in Rotherham, and Worksop and Retford.
RNN Group website
BR Chamber website
Images: BR Chamber
0 comments:
Post a Comment