News: Historic Rotherham building sold
By Tom Austen
A prominent corner building at the foot of Rotherham town centre's regenerated High Street has sold for above the asking price at a recent auction.
38-40 College Street comprises a three storey, self contained building with a Portland Stone façade and was given a guide price of £150,000 - £200,000, by leading firm, Acuitus. It sold for £245,000.
Described as a "prominent town centre retail investment" the freehold went up for sale last year and was being sold on behalf of receivers - Moorfields.
The Acuitus March auction saw the sale of 74 lots for a total of £47.36m. Richard Auterac, chairman of Acuitus, said: "Investors are making it plain what they demand, so the ball is really now in the sellers' court. If they supply the right assets, these will sell at good prices.
"There was tremendous positivity in the room and that is reflected in the prices paid and the overall success rate."
