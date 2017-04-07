News: Xeros expand global reach





A Forward Channel Partner (FCP) agreement has been signed with Richard Jay Pty Ltd, Australia's largest importers, distributors and service providers of commercial and industrial laundry machinery.



Based on the Advanced Manufacturing Park (AMP), Xeros is a Leeds University spin-out that has developed a patented system using a unique method of special polymer beads rather than the usual large amounts of fresh water to clean clothes. A Xeros machine replaces water with millions of reusable polymer laundry beads, typically reducing water use by 75% when compared to a traditional laundry machine.



As it commercialises the technology, the first major target market was the billion dollar US laundry market. Over 100 Xeros machines were installed last year and the estate is now at around 300.







The company is in detailed discussions with a number of leading market participants, and are confident of achieving an annual installation rate of 2,000 per annum in the year of 2020.



With its national coverage, Richard Jay Pty Ltd will facilitate the delivery of Xeros' cleaning solutions into the Australian states where severe drought conditions are driving demand for ecologically sustainable solutions.



Xeros' FCP programme is creating a broad sales network of approved partners who then also deliver lifetime services and consumables to customers under its proprietary Sbeadycare programme. The business model is based on the supply of the polymer beads and service income from installed machines has increased significantly.



Mark Nichols, chief executive of Xeros, said: "This agreement again demonstrates the success and value of our Forward Channel Partners programme, creating a scalable sales and service network that is allowing us to accelerate our growth into new geographic markets."



A 2016 study by the Australian Water Association and ARUP revealed that confidence in water security was alarmingly low with only 4% of industry and 3% of community respondents completely confident that Australia currently has sufficient water security to meet all social, environmental and economic needs. 94% of respondents from industry indicated a concern about water shortages for the whole of Australia.



Innovative Rotherham company, Xeros, is expanding into a new market for its revolutionary washing machines and targeting one of the driest inhabited places in the world - Australia.