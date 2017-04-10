News: Horbury builds for the future with apprentices
By Tom Austen
Rotherham construction group, Horbury, is launching a partnership with the Sheffield College to recruit and train new apprentices to support business growth.
From its headquarters in the Moorgate area, the group combines a number of subsidiaries that specialise in areas including joinery, ceilings, dry lining, health and safety training, and recruitment.
With the new apprenticeship levy being introduced by the government this April, the Horbury Academy is being set up to deliver a comprehensive apprenticeship programme that attracts new talent to the company.
Due to start in May 2017, the partnership will see the launch of traineeships and apprenticeships in joinery, plastering, dry lining, site supervision, and other technical and professional construction disciplines.
Paul Corcoran, chief executive of The Sheffield College (pictured, right), said: "Apprenticeships offer a fantastic opportunity to attract new talent and upskill existing staff. Construction is a growth sector for Sheffield City Region, and we are delighted to announce this new partnership with Horbury Group that will help to boost regional economic growth and create jobs."
Trevor Wragg, chief executive of the Horbury Group (pictured, left), added: "We are pleased to be working with The Sheffield College on this exciting new venture that will help us fulfil our long-term ambitions for sustainable growth by investing in the recruitment and training of new talented staff."
The Apprenticeship Levy is a change in the way the Government funds apprenticeships in England. It requires all UK employers, with a pay bill over £3m each year, to make an investment in apprenticeships. Firms are then set to benefit from this investment by training apprentices with control of apprenticeship funding put in the hands of employers.
Horbury Group
Sheffield College website
Images: Sheffield College
Images: Sheffield College
