News: Demex get to work on Tesco demolition





Earlier this year, Rotherham Council finalised a land deal with Tesco for Forge Island, which will play a major part of the town centre masterplan which is currently being drawn up by global urban design company WYG Group.



The site has been vacant following the relocation of Tesco across town in 2014 and has been used by the Council as a car park.



Demex is part of the historic Rotherham-based CF Booth Group. Previous projects for the construction contractors include the full demolition and dismantling of all surface buildings at Maltby Colliery for Hargreaves Services and the full demolition and site clearance of Don Valley Stadium for Sheffield Council.



Advertisement Earlier this year, Rotherham Council finalised a land deal with Tesco for Forge Island, which will play a major part of the town centre masterplan which is currently being drawn up by global urban design company WYG Group.The site has been vacant following the relocation of Tesco across town in 2014 and has been used by the Council as a car park.Demex is part of the historic Rotherham-based CF Booth Group. Previous projects for the construction contractors include the full demolition and dismantling of all surface buildings at Maltby Colliery for Hargreaves Services and the full demolition and site clearance of Don Valley Stadium for Sheffield Council.

The Council has also secured the adjacent Law Courts site and is in discussions to also secure remaining property on the opposite side of the river at Riverside Precinct.



The wider development incorporating Forge Island and adjacent sites could deliver a 25,000 sq ft cinema, 20,000 sq ft hotel and 6,000 sq ft of restaurants and bars. It has an estimated project value of £43.5m.



Damien Wilson, strategic director of regeneration and environment at Rotherham Council,



Funding for the acquisition of Forge Island has come via the Sheffield City Region Combined Authority (CA). £1.5m has been provided as a bridging loan pending a future grant.



Council bosses are already heralding a saving on the acquisition of £277,000 as the result of the letting of the demolition contract, "the cost of which was significantly reduced by income from the salvage of materials."



In the short term, the 4.23 acre site, previously the Rotherham Forge & Rolling Mills, is set to remain as a car park. A planning application by the Council has been submitted to use the cleared area to take the number of spaces from 309 to 544. Spaces for limited time free parking are set to remain.



Demex website



Images: Tom Austen The Council has also secured the adjacent Law Courts site and is in discussions to also secure remaining property on the opposite side of the river at Riverside Precinct.The wider development incorporating Forge Island and adjacent sites could deliver a 25,000 sq ft cinema, 20,000 sq ft hotel and 6,000 sq ft of restaurants and bars. It has an estimated project value of £43.5m.Damien Wilson, strategic director of regeneration and environment at Rotherham Council, said recently that meetings have been held with institutional investors who have targeted Rotherham, cinema operators and the Hilton Hotels group.Funding for the acquisition of Forge Island has come via the Sheffield City Region Combined Authority (CA). £1.5m has been provided as a bridging loan pending a future grant.Council bosses are already heralding a saving on the acquisition of £277,000 as the result of the letting of the demolition contract, "the cost of which was significantly reduced by income from the salvage of materials."In the short term, the 4.23 acre site, previously the Rotherham Forge & Rolling Mills, is set to remain as a car park. A planning application by the Council has been submitted to use the cleared area to take the number of spaces from 309 to 544. Spaces for limited time free parking are set to remain.

Rotherham demolition company, Demex, has secured the contract to demolish the former Tesco store in Rotherham town centre and work is well underway to clear the key regeneration site.