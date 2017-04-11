News: Young employee nurtured at Acorn





Daniel Hartle, who was not in education, employment or training (NEET), began working with the Council's Early Help service following a home visit last summer.



Jenny Lawless, a job coach and youth support worker, met regularly with Daniel to build up crucial employment skills such as CV writing, interview workshops and job applications, with a view to getting into long-term work.



As a direct result of this help Daniel got a job with Hellaby-based Acorn Industrial Services. Just months later his colleagues nominated him for "employee of the month," emphasising his "great attitude" and putting "100 per cent in to everything he does."



Acorn is one of the largest power transmission distributors in the country. Established in 1983, it supplies bearings, power transmissions and linear systems to a global customer base.



Daniel is the fifth young person placed at Acorn Industrial Services by the Council over a 20 year period with all individuals still working there to this day. And coincidentally this also includes Dominic Fallon, Daniel's boss and warehouse manager, who Jenny placed as an apprentice with Acorn in the 1990s.



Jenny (pictured, right) said: "I'm really proud of Daniel for getting employee of the month, he thoroughly deserves it for the effort he made to get to this position. His colleagues are full of praise for him and say he’s a joy to work with, which makes the work that we do all the more worthwhile."



Daniel was presented with vouchers and a certificate of congratulations from the Early Help team for his achievement.



Cllr Gordon Watson, cabinet member for children and young people's services at Rotherham Council, said: "Daniel's achievement is testimony to the hard work of both him and our Early Help services who strive to get our young people in to work when they need support the most. Building vital job skills is key for preparation for the world of work, whether in schools, college or post-education and our teams' one-to-one workshops ensures that our young people get the focussed provision they need in order to get in to work as soon as possible."



