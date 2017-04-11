News: Technology commercialisation award for Iceotope
By Tom Austen
Iceotope, the hi-tech firm based on the Advanced Manufacturing Park (AMP) in Rotherham, has picked up a prestigious award at "The World's Leading Emerging Cleantech Conference."
Working with the University of Leeds, the enterprise is developing a new system that reduces the power consumed in data centres by using liquid rather than air to provide cooling, eliminating the need for power-hungry fans.
An independent panel of judges, chaired by HSH Prince Albert II of Monaco, selected Iceotope as winner of the award for Excellence in the Field of Technology Commercialisation at CleanEquity Monaco 2017 - the forum for emerging sustainable technology and resource efficiency companies.
Iceotope's patented approach sees components encapsulated in 3M Novec, an inert and environmentally sound coolant. From its base in the AMP Technology Centre, the company has designed and manufactured a flexible and efficient product range from workstations through to rack based enterprise data centres for edge of network and cloud.
The company, which secured $10m to help further commercialise its innovative cooling solutions in 2014, is targeting a market worth around $15bn per annum. The solution typically reduces data centre cooling costs by 97%, ICT power load by 20% and overall ICT infrastructure costs by 50%.
Mungo Park, chairman of Innovator Capital, host of the event, said: "Iceotope delivers dramatic reduction in capex, opex, energy consumption and IT footprint. Its silent, liquid cooling platform allows data centres to be located anywhere and in non-specialised facilities. Iceotope, in my opinion, is the best in class solution to address the exponential increase in demand, generated by connected devices and autonomous vehicles, for localised data processing at "the edge of network.""
Stephan Hollingshead, chief operating officer at Iceotope (pictured, right), added: "We are delighted to have won the award for Best Commercialisation of Technology at CleanEquity. This award demonstrates clear recognition of our innovative, sustainable technology and affirmation of our strategy for success in this exciting and growing market."
Earlier this year, Iceotope was recognised and selected as a 2017 Global Cleantech 100 company by the Cleantech Group which monitors emerging trends, leading innovation companies and key players in sustainable innovation.
Images: Iceotope
Images: Iceotope
