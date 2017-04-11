News: Factory 2050 opened by HRH Duke of York
By Tom Austen
HRH The Duke of York was back in the Sheffield city region this week to open the University of Sheffield's Factory 2050 at the Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre (AMRC).
Growing on the Advanced Manufacturing Park (AMP) in Rotherham, the AMRC focuses on advanced machining and materials research for aerospace and other high-value manufacturing sectors. It is a partnership between industry and academia, which has become a model for research centres worldwide.
The revolutionary, glass-walled "reconfigurable factory" is the institution's first building on the Sheffield Business Park and is dedicated to digital assembly and flexible component manufacturing.
The centre became fully operational in 2016 and is home to the AMRC's Integrated Manufacturing Group (IMG), which has installed cutting edge manufacturing and assembly technologies, advanced robotics, flexible automation, next generation man-machine interfaces and new programming and training tools that drive its research.
Advertisement
Growing on the Advanced Manufacturing Park (AMP) in Rotherham, the AMRC focuses on advanced machining and materials research for aerospace and other high-value manufacturing sectors. It is a partnership between industry and academia, which has become a model for research centres worldwide.
The revolutionary, glass-walled "reconfigurable factory" is the institution's first building on the Sheffield Business Park and is dedicated to digital assembly and flexible component manufacturing.
The centre became fully operational in 2016 and is home to the AMRC's Integrated Manufacturing Group (IMG), which has installed cutting edge manufacturing and assembly technologies, advanced robotics, flexible automation, next generation man-machine interfaces and new programming and training tools that drive its research.
Advertisement
0 comments:
Post a Comment