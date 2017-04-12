News: Rotherham factory sold
By Tom Austen
A factory in Rotherham which has the capacity to manufacture in excess of 2 million wheeled bins per annum has been sold for £2.8m.
The 65,000 sq ft property on Barbot Hall Industrial Estate is home to MGB Plastics, the UK's largest and leading manufacturer of wheeled bins and kitchen caddies.
The three detached industrial warehouses units with a large yard for extended storage and a detached office have been sold by Kingspan to a private investor for £2.8m.
