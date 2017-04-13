News: Rotherham firms look to RISE





Established in 2013 by Sheffield City Council, Sheffield Hallam University and University of Sheffield, it was set up in response to SME feedback around recruiting graduates, which highlighted issues such as not having a training framework for a graduate employee and assessment centre style recruitment processes to find the "right" candidate being too expensive. Graduates also had concerns around employment opportunities.



Working with the Growth Hub, local authorities and the private sector, the scheme has expanded across the Sheffield city region (SCR). The SCR Growth Hub has become a major partner in the scheme, securing RISE until 2019 and giving thousands more forward thinking SMEs the opportunity to benefit from recruiting graduate talent.



Advertisement Established in 2013 by Sheffield City Council, Sheffield Hallam University and University of Sheffield, it was set up in response to SME feedback around recruiting graduates, which highlighted issues such as not having a training framework for a graduate employee and assessment centre style recruitment processes to find the "right" candidate being too expensive. Graduates also had concerns around employment opportunities.Working with the Growth Hub, local authorities and the private sector, the scheme has expanded across the Sheffield city region (SCR). The SCR Growth Hub has become a major partner in the scheme, securing RISE until 2019 and giving thousands more forward thinking SMEs the opportunity to benefit from recruiting graduate talent.

Rotherham firms taken part in the latest round - the 12th cohort - include S3 ID and Assured.



S3 ID is a provider of cutting edge location awareness solutions that are designed, assembled and tested in its offices and workshop at Templeborough. A Trainee Software Developer is required by the company which has developed a range of specialist hardware and software products that provide real-time personnel location awareness, mustering and access control. They are used in working environments where a major incident would be catastrophic such as oil, gas and petrochemical plants.



Assured Ltd is one of the fastest growing fire and security companies in the UK. Established in 1998 and now based at Dinnington, the team of over 100 staff provide fire and security solutions to businesses and organisations across the UK and overseas, deploying quality installations and maintenance via a professional network of engineers covering the whole of the UK. Assured is recruiting a Service Coordinator through the RISE scheme.



RISE has already seen more than 200 graduates placed into paid internships over the last three years, across more than 150 companies. The roll-out of RISE across the region means a further 250 interns will be placed over the next three years, with at least 150 of these placements becoming permanent posts. This will equate to an economic impact for the region of up to £7m.



RISE runs three times a year, with intakes in spring, summer and autumn.



RISE website

S3 ID website

Assured website



Images: RISE Rotherham firms taken part in the latest round - the 12th cohort - include S3 ID and Assured.S3 ID is a provider of cutting edge location awareness solutions that are designed, assembled and tested in its offices and workshop at Templeborough. A Trainee Software Developer is required by the company which has developed a range of specialist hardware and software products that provide real-time personnel location awareness, mustering and access control. They are used in working environments where a major incident would be catastrophic such as oil, gas and petrochemical plants.Assured Ltd is one of the fastest growing fire and security companies in the UK. Established in 1998 and now based at Dinnington, the team of over 100 staff provide fire and security solutions to businesses and organisations across the UK and overseas, deploying quality installations and maintenance via a professional network of engineers covering the whole of the UK. Assured is recruiting a Service Coordinator through the RISE scheme.RISE has already seen more than 200 graduates placed into paid internships over the last three years, across more than 150 companies. The roll-out of RISE across the region means a further 250 interns will be placed over the next three years, with at least 150 of these placements becoming permanent posts. This will equate to an economic impact for the region of up to £7m.RISE runs three times a year, with intakes in spring, summer and autumn.

Forward thinking firms are looking to harness the talent in the Sheffield city region through the latest cohort of RISE graduate interns.