News: Rotherham retail park sold in multimillion pound deal
By Tom Austen
The Foundry Retail Park in Rotherham has been sold to Tristan Capital Partners, the pan-European real estate investment manager, as part of a £245m portfolio deal.
Formerly known as the Great Eastern Retail Park at Parkgate, the 170,748 sq ft retail development with 813 car parking spaces, is home to The Range, Harveys, DFS, Wren Kitchens and B&M.
The site was bought in 2012 by a specialist joint venture partnership of Brockton Capital and Pradera in a deal worth around £22.1m. The partnership was established to selectively acquire a portfolio of retail parks throughout the UK and jointly committed sufficient equity to enable a gross portfolio value of approximately £250m to be acquired.
The Brockton portfolio of nine well-located retail parks across the UK was bought for £245m on behalf of Curzon Capital Partners IV (CCP 4), a "core-plus" style investment fund - managed funds which join 75% of core assets such as buildings, with higher risk short term investments.
