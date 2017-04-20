News: 75,000 sq ft development for McLaren approved

</div>

Images: McLaren / Harris Partnership

The Composites Technology Centre will be responsible for the research and development of future Monocell and Monocage carbon fibre chassis for McLaren Automotive, as well as the manufacturing of the chassis itself. These carbon fibre "tubs" are now in their second generation and have recently been unveiled as the key feature of McLaren's new 720S.The centre is set to create more than 200 jobs and will comprise approximately 150 production staff and 50 manufacturing support staff. Recruitment is already underway with the firm looking for a commercial manager, senior finance analyst and engineers that specialise in carbon fibre composite body structures and body panels.Construction on the facility is due to start this year with the first pre-production chassis, built using trial manufacturing processes in the nearby University of Sheffield Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre (AMRC) with Boeing, expected to be delivered to the McLaren Technology Centre in the second half of 2017. Full production at the facility will begin by 2020.The £50m inward investment is largely down to a new partnership with the AMRC and is backed by a grant of up to £12m via the Sheffield city region (SCR).