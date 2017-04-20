Thursday, April 20, 2017

News: 75,000 sq ft development for McLaren approved

By

The planning board at Rotherham Council has approved an application for a 75,000 sq ft development on the Advanced Manufacturing Park (AMP) in Rotherham that will enable supercar manufacturer, McLaren to open a multimillion pound Composites Technology Centre.

Drawn up for developer, Harworth Group plc by Barton Willmore and The Harris Partnership, the plans show images of a purpose-built facility for McLaren on a 1.98 hectare site off Whittle Way where Harworth is preparing for the next commercial development - AMPlify, a further 460,000 sq ft of prime space on the AMP.

The application was passed unanimously by members of the planning board at Rotherham Council who met this week. Cllr. Alan Atkin, chair of the planning board welcomed the latest big name to the park and urged the developers to "get it built, in Rotherham."

The site has recently been engineered to form a number of flat plateaus and the proposed development includes the creation of a single 75,000 sq ft building for B1, B2 and B8 uses (including ancillary B1a Offices) along with associated access, parking, and servicing, landscaping and other infrastructure. It will be visible from the Parkway.

Advertisement

The Composites Technology Centre will be responsible for the research and development of future Monocell and Monocage carbon fibre chassis for McLaren Automotive, as well as the manufacturing of the chassis itself. These carbon fibre "tubs" are now in their second generation and have recently been unveiled as the key feature of McLaren's new 720S.

The centre is set to create more than 200 jobs and will comprise approximately 150 production staff and 50 manufacturing support staff. Recruitment is already underway with the firm looking for a commercial manager, senior finance analyst and engineers that specialise in carbon fibre composite body structures and body panels.
Construction on the facility is due to start this year with the first pre-production chassis, built using trial manufacturing processes in the nearby University of Sheffield Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre (AMRC) with Boeing, expected to be delivered to the McLaren Technology Centre in the second half of 2017. Full production at the facility will begin by 2020.

The £50m inward investment is largely down to a new partnership with the AMRC and is backed by a grant of up to £12m via the Sheffield city region (SCR).

McLaren Automotive website
Harworth Group plc website

Images: McLaren / Harris Partnership


posted at 9:38 AM
Labels: , , , , , , , ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
Sponsored by:
Members:
Supported by:
More news...

  © Blogger template Newspaper III by Ourblogtemplates.com 2008

Back to TOP  