News: 75,000 sq ft development for McLaren approved

Images: McLaren / Harris Partnership

Drawn up for developer, Harworth Group plc by Barton Willmore and The Harris Partnership, the plans show images of a purpose-built facility for McLaren on a 1.98 hectare site off Whittle Way where Harworth is preparing for the next commercial development - AMPlify, a further 460,000 sq ft of prime space on the AMP.The application was passed unanimously by members of the planning board at Rotherham Council who met this week. Cllr. Alan Atkin, chair of the planning board welcomed the latest big name to the park and urged the developers to "get it built, in Rotherham."The site has recently been engineered to form a number of flat plateaus and the proposed development includes the creation of a single 75,000 sq ft building for B1, B2 and B8 uses (including ancillary B1a Offices) along with associated access, parking, and servicing, landscaping and other infrastructure. It will be visible from the Parkway.The Composites Technology Centre will be responsible for the research and development of future Monocell and Monocage carbon fibre chassis for McLaren Automotive, as well as the manufacturing of the chassis itself. These carbon fibre "tubs" are now in their second generation and have recently been unveiled as the key feature of McLaren's new 720S.The centre is set to create more than 200 jobs and will comprise approximately 150 production staff and 50 manufacturing support staff. Recruitment is already underway with the firm looking for a commercial manager, senior finance analyst and engineers that specialise in carbon fibre composite body structures and body panels.The £50m inward investment is largely down to a new partnership with the AMRC and is backed by a grant of up to £12m via the Sheffield city region (SCR).