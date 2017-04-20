News: 75,000 sq ft development for McLaren approved
By Tom Austen
The planning board at Rotherham Council has approved an application for a 75,000 sq ft development on the Advanced Manufacturing Park (AMP) in Rotherham that will enable supercar manufacturer, McLaren to open a multimillion pound Composites Technology Centre.
Drawn up for developer, Harworth Group plc by Barton Willmore and The Harris Partnership, the plans show images of a purpose-built facility for McLaren on a 1.98 hectare site off Whittle Way where Harworth is preparing for the next commercial development - AMPlify, a further 460,000 sq ft of prime space on the AMP.
The application was passed unanimously by members of the planning board at Rotherham Council who met this week. Cllr. Alan Atkin, chair of the planning board welcomed the latest big name to the park and urged the developers to "get it built, in Rotherham."
The site has recently been engineered to form a number of flat plateaus and the proposed development includes the creation of a single 75,000 sq ft building for B1, B2 and B8 uses (including ancillary B1a Offices) along with associated access, parking, and servicing, landscaping and other infrastructure. It will be visible from the Parkway.
