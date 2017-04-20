News: Skills Bank provides business boost for JRG Fitness
By Tom Austen
An aerobics instructor from Rotherham is undertaking training of a different kind to help develop her growing business.
JRG Fitness is one of the many local enterprises in the Sheffield city region benefitting from Skills Bank funding.
JRG Fitness was set up and is run by Jodie Goodall as a sole trader, offering local fitness classes and personal training in the Sheffield and Rotherham area. The aim is to expand the business to offer kids and family fitness classes and eventually open their own gym to facilitate all the classes.
The £17m Skills Bank is the facility for improving the skills base of the workforce and aligns public investment to economic growth outcomes, such as job creation, business creation and increasing Gross Value Added (GVA) which supports delivery of the Local Enterprise Partnership's Strategic Economic Plan. It is part of a new culture in the skills system that empowers employers to choose and invest in the skills that they need.
Advertisement JRG has received funding for two different training courses through the Skills Bank, with the aim of increasing skills in order to offer more services and expand. The first training course (Certificate in Personal Training) has been completed and JRG are already starting to see the benefits from this training. JRG will complete their second training course (Fitness Instructing – Exercise and physical activity for Children), this will allow them to target another market and promote the idea of family fitness.
Jodie Goodall, founder of JRG Fitness, currently runs sessions at Thomas Rotherham Sports Centre and the Big Apple Play City in Rotherham. She said: "The training has allowed me to bring in new techniques and skills to my classes, improving my service and attracting new clients."
The Skills Bank not only aims for business growth, but also personal development in employees. Jodie added: "Through securing funding from the Skills Bank and completing the training, I now feel I have the expertise and confidence to deliver a service that exceeds client expectations. It has helped me to expand my business and teach a greater variety of people, helping me to work towards my goal of opening my own gym. This will enable me to create more jobs in the region and contribute to the economic growth in the area."
Jodie's Aerobics Facebook page
Images: Jodie's Aerobics / Facebook
