News: Retail not the answer for Rotherham town centre
By Tom Austen
Industry analysts have confirmed that retail is not the answer for regenerating Rotherham town centre.
A detailed study into the retail sector in Sheffield and Rotherham has been carried out by experts at Bilfinger GVA - the largest independent commercial property agency in the UK.
Using surveys, studies and data, the latest study confirms that Rotherham is at the pinnacle of the retail hierarchy in the borough but it is not the location with the highest comparison goods turnover.
Rotherham shoppers have never had it so good, with leading names at nearby Parkgate and Meadowhall, and an independent offer and weekly markets in the town centre.
The study highlights that the large collection of stores in Parkgate Shopping, are becoming increasingly attractive to residents of Rotherham and that Meadowhall presents significant competition for the borough's shoppers and dominates the luxury and sports goods market. For example Parkgate has a 35% market share as the first choice for Rotherham shoppers looking for new clothes, followed by 26% for Meadowhall and then 19% for Rotherham town centre.
Overall, the residents of Rotherham generate a total pot of £607m of comparison goods expenditure per annum. Just over £1 in every £10 from the Borough's residents is still being spent in Rotherham town centre. £2.50 in every £10 spent by the Borough's residents is spent at Parkgate and £2 in every £10 is being spent at Meadowhall.
The consultants conclude: "Rotherham is at the pinnacle of the retail hierarchy in the Borough but it is not the location with the highest comparison goods turnover. That role has been taken by Parkgate which is, for some types of comparison goods shopping, considerably more attractive than the town centre. In addition Rotherham town centre also faces considerable competition from Meadowhall, and these factors leave the town centre with a relatively small geographic catchment and a weak market penetration level with this catchment.
"These pressures also leave the town centre with a vacancy level which is noticeably higher than the national average and also lower than average levels of comparison goods retailing and service uses."
The figures used in the study has the vacancy rate at 28% for 2016, more than twice the national average of 12%.
"Convenience goods" is broadly defined as food, drinks, tobacco, newspapers, magazines, cleaning materials, toilet articles. "Comparison goods" covers other goods not classified as convenience goods.
Rotherham's share of stores selling comparison goods is on the decline, mirroring the national trend. Household shopper surveys showed, when compared to a similar survey in 2012, there has been a drop in the proportion of people visiting the town centre for non-food shopping, but little change in relation to food shopping visits.
