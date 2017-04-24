News: Rotherham developer set to start on £6.3m scheme
By Tom Austen
Rotherham-based developer, E V Waddington Ltd, specialist in brownfield development, has secured a £1.9m investment grant for the next phase of its successful Vantage Park scheme.
A leader in speculative development, Waddington provides the region with industrial, commercial and office accommodation to let.
Waddington will press ahead with a £6.3m, 110,000 sq ft expansion that will provide new high quality employment space for SME occupiers following £1.9m investment grant being approved from the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF) managed by the Department for Communities and Local Government.
Vantage Park at Tinsley in Sheffield has previously secured ERDF for the successful fist phase which secured lettings from Ventilation Direct, Maxwell Chocolates and M J Wilson.
Phase 2 will provide a total 15 units of mixed sizes from 4,785 to 9,565 sq ft. Work is due to begin this month with the first units ready for occupation in July with a further two buildings starting in October.
