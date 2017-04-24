News: Rotherham Street Market fees increase





General fees and charges have not increased since 2013 as many traders stated that they are suffering hardship in the current economic climate.



During the Council's budget setting each year, the Market Service charges have been reviewed in the context of current occupancy levels at the Centenary Market Hall in Rotherham town centre, comparisons with neighbouring authorities and the trading performance of the Tuesday Street Market and the Outdoor Covered Market.



Occupancy rates in the Centenary Market Hall are currently at 87%, which is the highest rate for the last two years, but footfall is on the decline - by 7.5% in 2016. The occupancy rate in 2012 was 96% and 83% in 2015.



Councillors agreed with the recommendation that rents for the Centenary Market Hall remain frozen for 2017, "to ensure that the Market Service remains competitive and attractive to new businesses."



A charge for a standard stall ranges from £14.75 to £16.65 depending on the day of the week.



However, charges for regular RMBC traders and "new casual" traders on the Tuesday street market have seen charges increase by 10.6% from £19.90 to £22, "to reflect the popularity of this market."



The move should bring in an extra £3,000 a year to the Council who invested £48,000 in 2015 in new outdoor market stalls to allow the Tuesday Street Market to expand from 62 to 95 stalls.



Rotherham was successful in the Best Large Outdoor Market category at the Great British Market Awards 2016 run by the National Association of British Market Authorities (NABMA).



In a 2015 independent study, Rotherham's Tuesday Street Market was identified as the fourth highest customer footfall location of 84 surveyed UK markets.



Recent initiatives include new operators of the Thursday Bazaar, space provided for free to potential new traders and the town



The Council recognises that the outdoor markets area is underutilised and has significant issues in terms of its access and permeability into the indoor markets area. A redeveloped markets complex was identified in the borough's growth plan and a number of studies have been carried out on the site's future.



The new town centre masterplan should outline how the asset can be best used and there is an allocation of funding (up to £8m) in the Council's Capital Programme for the Markets.



