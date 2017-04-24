News: Rotherham Street Market fees increase
By Tom Austen
Rents for the Centenary Market Hall in Rotherham are being frozen again but some traders at the award-winning street market have seen fees increase.
General fees and charges have not increased since 2013 as many traders stated that they are suffering hardship in the current economic climate.
During the Council's budget setting each year, the Market Service charges have been reviewed in the context of current occupancy levels at the Centenary Market Hall in Rotherham town centre, comparisons with neighbouring authorities and the trading performance of the Tuesday Street Market and the Outdoor Covered Market.
Occupancy rates in the Centenary Market Hall are currently at 87%, which is the highest rate for the last two years, but footfall is on the decline - by 7.5% in 2016. The occupancy rate in 2012 was 96% and 83% in 2015.
Advertisement
General fees and charges have not increased since 2013 as many traders stated that they are suffering hardship in the current economic climate.
During the Council's budget setting each year, the Market Service charges have been reviewed in the context of current occupancy levels at the Centenary Market Hall in Rotherham town centre, comparisons with neighbouring authorities and the trading performance of the Tuesday Street Market and the Outdoor Covered Market.
Occupancy rates in the Centenary Market Hall are currently at 87%, which is the highest rate for the last two years, but footfall is on the decline - by 7.5% in 2016. The occupancy rate in 2012 was 96% and 83% in 2015.
Advertisement
0 comments:
Post a Comment