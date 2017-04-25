News: QS Recruitment opens new office in Rotherham





Established in 1993, QS Recruitment delivers a bespoke high quality recruitment service. The business started as a specialist supplier of HGV drivers in Nottingham and has expanded its offering to provide warehousing, manufacturing and office staff. It also has a separate Healthcare business (QS Care), which provides staffing and recruitment solutions to Care and Nursing homes. QS Recruitment has offices in Nottingham, Burton on Trent, Lincoln, Derby, Worksop and Leicester.



Peter Gillespie, managing director of QS Recruitment, said: "We plan to double the size of the business by 2021 and the latest branch opening follows on from the successful opening of our Leicester branch in August of last year. We view Sheffield and Rotherham as an excellent market and a key strategical location from which to further grow our branch network throughout Yorkshire.



Clients in the Sheffield and Rotherham area were already being supported from the branch in Worksop and the new location is set to provide existing customers with increased levels of support, whilst providing QS with the opportunity to establish relationships within the area with businesses that require a customer focussed supplier.



Anthony Ellis, South Yorkshire branch manager at QS Recruitment (pictured, right), said: "The area has huge potential for the main core of our business in Logistics, Manufacturing and Health Care. Our research shows significant demand for our services and a large pool of qualified drivers, skilled, semi-skilled and unskilled labour to meet that demand. We are confident that the new office will flourish and both businesses and workers in the area will benefit from our presence."



Quality Service Recruitment has announced the opening of its latest branch in South Yorkshire - at the Magna 34 Business Park in Rotherham.The new location at Templeborough illustrates the ambition it declared at the time of the Management Buy Out in 2015, to develop and grow the business, not just within the East Midlands but also across Yorkshire.