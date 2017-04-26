News: Rolls-Royce offer higher apprenticeship at Rotherham facility





The world-renowned engineers operate the most advanced turbine blade casting facility in the world on the Advanced Manufacturing Park (AMP) in Rotherham. The £110m Advanced Blade Casting Facility (ABCF) manufacturers turbine blades for the latest generation of aero engines and is described by Rolls-Royce as "a flagship for ground breaking solutions and a perfect environment to launch your career from."



The Manufacturing Engineering Higher Apprenticeship is offered at Rotherham and provides the opportunity for A-level students to study towards an engineering foundation degree and work alongside world-class engineers.



The three year programme starts with foundation training on engineering principles before apprentices embark on a series of three month placements. The aim is to acquire practical knowledge in areas such as product introduction, capability acquisition and continuous improvement. Apprentices will earn as they learn how to manage projects and costs, and also how to evaluate engineering designs, solve engineering problems, and implement quality assurance methods.



Salaries start from £12,345 a year and apprentices earn a degree without racking up huge debts.



98% of apprentices successfully complete their training compared with a 74% national average and many go on to senior roles within the organisation - around 20% of current senior managers in the UK started their careers as Rolls-Royce apprentices.



Melissa Loonam is now a full time manufacturing engineer after completing her higher apprenticeship at Rolls-Royce and studying mechanical engineering at Hallam part-time.



Melissa (pictured), who is originally from Derby, said: "I was proud to have been named as a finalist for the regional Apprenticeship of the Year awards. I really enjoy being a part of an organisation like Rolls-Royce. They do amazing work in mechanical engineering and it's an incredible experience for me to work with amazing engineers and learn from them."



Two types of turbine blades are manufactured at the Rotherham facility: high pressure (HP) and intermediate pressure (IP) single crystal blades. The blades are "grown" in a special process which ensures that they are created from a single metal crystal to maximise their strength. These SX blades generate the power of a Formula 1 racing car.



Yesterday Rolls-Royce announced that it had won a $300m (£230m) order from Indonesia's the Lion Group, for Trent 700 engines and aftercare services to power three new Airbus A330 aircraft.



School leavers wishing to take off with a career at Rolls-Royce in Rotherham have until the end of the month to apply for its prestigious higher apprenticeship scheme.