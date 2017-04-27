News: Lithuanian Government visit South Yorkshire





During the three day visit they will see schemes in Barnsley, Doncaster, Rotherham and Sheffield and talk to the teams behind them about planning, procurement, construction and management.



The 12-strong delegation includes Ministry of Interior Heads and municipal Mayors from regions across Lithuania.



Projects they are due to visit include the Barnsley, Doncaster and Rotherham (BDR) Waste Partnership's waste treatment facility at Manvers (pictured), Sheffield Street Lighting project, Newfield with Talbot Specialist School in Sheffield, Barnsley Horizon Community College, Rotherham Leisure Centre, Doncaster Adwick Leisure Centre, and St Thomas Wharton Community College in Doncaster.



The BDR Partnership secured £77.4m of Private Finance Initiative funding from central government towards the cost of the 220,000 sq ft waste treatment development at Brookfield's Park in Rotherham.



Shanks Group plc joined in partnership with SSE (Scottish and Southern Energy plc) to progress the plans. Known as 3SE, the operators signed a 25 year contract worth in excess of £750m with the councils for the treatment of black bag waste.



The facility processes around 250,000 tonnes of waste a year from 340,000 homes across Barnsley, Doncaster and Rotherham. Since it opened in July 2015, more than 96% of waste has been successfully diverted from landfill.



DC Leisure operates Rotherham Leisure Complex, Aston-cum-Aughton Leisure Centre, Wath upon Dearne Leisure Centre and Maltby Leisure Centre, on behalf of the Council. The centres were built as part of a £35m PFI project with the first opening in 2008.



The visit concludes today with High Tea at Rotherham Town Hall hosted by the Mayor of Rotherham, Lyndsay Pitchley. The Mayor of Siauliai City in Lithuania, Arturas Visockas, said the delegation was very much looking forward to learning from developments in South Yorkshire.



He said: "It will be very interesting to take a closer look at the UK's PPP projects and especially the good practices that led to their success. It means we will be able to approach future PPP projects with more diligence and confidence."



South Yorkshire is playing host this week to a high-level delegation from the Lithuanian Government who are looking at public private partnership projects in the county.