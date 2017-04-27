News: AME Group wins Red Dot product design award





The innovative Dinnington company combines a team of creative designers and technical designers who work on new products and create high-specification prototypes using 3D printing technology for customers including Dyson, GlaxoSmithKline, Hornby, Morphy Richards and Unilever.



JigTech Pro was developed in partnership with Dale Hardware. The innovative system allows a full set of standard or privacy levers and latch to be installed in under five minutes compared to the current standard method that takes over 25 minutes per door. Saving 80% of the time it would usually take, JigTech is aimed at professional joiners.



The device incorporates an adjustable latch bore and self-centring clamp system that guides the user when drilling, eliminating the need to measure and mark by hand.



AME Group developed JigTech Pro from concept through to prototyping, testing and volume manufacturing, using its experience of developing tools for the DIY sector - from power tools for B&Q to paint brushes for LG Harris.



The Red Dot Awards are the most prestigious international honour for product design and date back to 1955. This year saw more than 5,500 entries with large companies and independent designers from across the globe grabbing their chance to prove their design ability in an international comparison with renowned designers and up-and-coming talents.



A spokesperson for AME Group said that they were "thrilled to bring an award to Yorkshire in our 20th anniversary year."



Daniel Monaghan, joint managing director of Dale Hardware, said: "JigTech is a simple solution to an everyday industrial challenge. AME came up with an innovative and visually appealing design that has a unique mechanism. We are delighted with the end result and the Red Dot award is the icing on the cake.



"We have been visiting trade shows asking tradesmen to take on the JigTech Challenge and the feedback has been excellent."



Former coal miner Ian Jones established the company in 1996 and it now employs 22 people and has a turnover of £1.5m. Its growth has been fed by demand for the rapid production of prototypes and replica models that can be exhibited at shows and tested before they enter mass production.



Nathan Bestwick who grew up in Rotherham and studied at Sheffield Hallam University, won a Red Dot award in 2012 for his Millmii salt and pepper mill that can be used by people who have limited strength or dexterity in their hands.



AME Group, a leading prototype manufacturer that is based in Rotherham, has won a prestigious Red Dot product design award for its work on JigTech Pro, an innovative device that enables door handles to be fitted in minutes.