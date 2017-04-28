News: Expansion for Esco Pharma
By Tom Austen
Esco Pharma, a leading manufacturer of containment and isolation systems used in the healthcare sector, has expanded from its Rotherham base.
Operating from three global regional headquarters and factories in the US, UK, and Singapore, the firm is in the top three global leading manufacturers of biological safety cabinets and a global leader in general laboratory equipment and instrumentation.
Esco Pharma is expanding from the Century Park Network Centre at Manvers to Harworth's R-evolution @ Gateway 36 development in Barnsley after completing a long-term lease of a 13,000 sq ft unit.
The move will see the relocation of seven staff with a projected further nine new jobs to be created as ESCO expands into its new home.
