News: Expansion for Esco Pharma

Images: Esco Pharma

Colin Lonsdale, vice president for Esco Pharma Division, said: "In a very quick timeframe with the help of Knight Frank, we located the new facility which is 430% bigger, to meet business needs. We are very confident in continued growth and success, following suit of Esco's other global locations."Rotherham-based Harworth Group is one of the largest property and regeneration companies across the North of England and the Midlands. It secured funding from Barnsley Council's Property Investment Fund for a 65,000 sq ft high quality commercial development off the Dearne Valley Parkway and close to Junction 36 of the M1.David Travis, business space director at Harworth Group plc, said: "ESCO Pharma's decision to relocate leaves just two available new units – one of 75,000 sq. ft, the other at 22,000 sq. ft – to let at Gateway 36. With high quality space for small & medium-sized businesses close to the motorway network at a premium in the region, we look forward to welcoming other businesses to Gateway 36 in forthcoming months."