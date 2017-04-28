Friday, April 28, 2017

News: Expansion for Esco Pharma

Esco Pharma, a leading manufacturer of containment and isolation systems used in the healthcare sector, has expanded from its Rotherham base.

Operating from three global regional headquarters and factories in the US, UK, and Singapore, the firm is in the top three global leading manufacturers of biological safety cabinets and a global leader in general laboratory equipment and instrumentation.

Esco Pharma is expanding from the Century Park Network Centre at Manvers to Harworth's R-evolution @ Gateway 36 development in Barnsley after completing a long-term lease of a 13,000 sq ft unit.

The move will see the relocation of seven staff with a projected further nine new jobs to be created as ESCO expands into its new home.

Colin Lonsdale, vice president for Esco Pharma Division, said: "In a very quick timeframe with the help of Knight Frank, we located the new facility which is 430% bigger, to meet business needs. We are very confident in continued growth and success, following suit of Esco's other global locations."

Rotherham-based Harworth Group is one of the largest property and regeneration companies across the North of England and the Midlands. It secured funding from Barnsley Council's Property Investment Fund for a 65,000 sq ft high quality commercial development off the Dearne Valley Parkway and close to Junction 36 of the M1.

David Travis, business space director at Harworth Group plc, said: "ESCO Pharma's decision to relocate leaves just two available new units – one of 75,000 sq. ft, the other at 22,000 sq. ft – to let at Gateway 36. With high quality space for small & medium-sized businesses close to the motorway network at a premium in the region, we look forward to welcoming other businesses to Gateway 36 in forthcoming months."

