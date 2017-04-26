News: Manufacturers looking to join the R-evolution at the AMP





Leading regeneration company Harworth Group, which is based in Rotherham, is pressing ahead with expansion plans at the AMP, completing the second phase of the R-evolution development, whose first phase – 52,000 sq ft of space built in 2014 – is fully occupied, with key occupiers including X-Cel Superturn and Metalysis.



David Travis, director of Business Space at Harworth Group, said: "We're delighted with the quality of all six completed units and I want to express my continued thanks to both JF Finnegan and our appointed project team for another job well done. We are now actively promoting these units for immediate leasehold occupation to advanced manufacturing and engineering companies wanting to be in close proximity to the University of Sheffield's Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre and the other high-value occupants of the AMP."



The scheme will be marketed by jointly appointed agents Knight Frank and Gent Visick. Tom Swallow, senior surveyor at Knight Frank's Sheffield office, said: "We are witnessing good levels of demand from occupiers looking for space on the Advanced Manufacturing Park. The next phase of R-evolution offers flexibility to accommodate requirements from circa 5,000 to 26,000 sq ft and with one of the units already under offer, we are confident that the scheme will prove successful given the lack of existing available space in the market."



JF Finnegan began construction of the latest units in September 2016, with practical completion achieved in April 2017. Construction was funded from a new £2.5m facility agreed with the Sheffield City Region (SCR) Joint European Support for Sustainable Investment in City Areas (JESSICA) Fund.



William Church, director of CBRE Capital Advisors and Fund Manager for SCR JESSICA, said: "Following the success of Harworth's previous SCR JESSICA supported developments, we are delighted to have funded the delivery of further speculative space at the Advanced Manufacturing Park. The provision of such space is fundamentally important infrastructure for the economic growth of the region given limited existing supply; supporting this growth is the purpose of the Fund."



Groundworks have also taken place ahead of the next phase of commercial development. A 75,000 sq ft unit for McLaren has recently secured planning permission on 25 acres of land where



Up to 3,500 new jobs are being created at the AMP which enjoys the full benefits of being part of the Sheffield City Region Enterprise Zone.



Six new units totalling 52,068 sq ft have been completed at the Advanced Manufacturing Park (AMP) in Rotherham - with interest high from companies wanting to take space at "the elite "Mayfair" address for advanced manufacturing."