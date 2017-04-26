News: Manufacturers looking to join the R-evolution at the AMP
By Tom Austen
Six new units totalling 52,068 sq ft have been completed at the Advanced Manufacturing Park (AMP) in Rotherham - with interest high from companies wanting to take space at "the elite "Mayfair" address for advanced manufacturing."
Leading regeneration company Harworth Group, which is based in Rotherham, is pressing ahead with expansion plans at the AMP, completing the second phase of the R-evolution development, whose first phase – 52,000 sq ft of space built in 2014 – is fully occupied, with key occupiers including X-Cel Superturn and Metalysis.
David Travis, director of Business Space at Harworth Group, said: "We're delighted with the quality of all six completed units and I want to express my continued thanks to both JF Finnegan and our appointed project team for another job well done. We are now actively promoting these units for immediate leasehold occupation to advanced manufacturing and engineering companies wanting to be in close proximity to the University of Sheffield's Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre and the other high-value occupants of the AMP."
