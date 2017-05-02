News: Sizzling new look for Rotherham pub





The Sizzling Pub & Grill opened to guests last month following a two-week closure when refurbishment work was undertaken.



The FTSE250- listed chain operates around 1,800 pubs and bars all over the UK with brands such as Toby Carvery, Harvester, and All Bar One. With the business hit by falling sales and affected by wage inflation following the introduction of the National Living Wage, a plan is underway to "reshape the estate and innovate in both existing and new offers for our guests."



Advertisement The Sizzling Pub & Grill opened to guests last month following a two-week closure when refurbishment work was undertaken.The FTSE250- listed chain operates around 1,800 pubs and bars all over the UK with brands such as Toby Carvery, Harvester, and All Bar One. With the business hit by falling sales and affected by wage inflation following the introduction of the National Living Wage, a plan is underway to "reshape the estate and innovate in both existing and new offers for our guests."

Anthony Roberts, general manager at the King Henry (pictured, right), said: "Bringing the new look Sizzling Pub & Grill to Bramley is really exciting for the whole team. At Sizzling Pub & Grill, we want to offer good value for all our guests and we're thrilled to be providing Bramley with a new restaurant that has great tasting food.



"The pub has been given a fantastic new look showcasing some great products, especially with its existing menu which lets guests experience pub favourites from the UK and around the world.



"We're excited to reveal the new features at The King Henry and we're also thrilled to be able to give back to our loyal regulars, providing them with a fantastic pub where they can always enjoy a warm welcome and great atmosphere."



In 2016, Mitchells & Butlers reported an adjusted operating profit of £318m, slightly down from the £328m in the previous year. Full year like-for-like sales were down 0.8% for the year ending September 24 2016 but in a trading statement covering the 15 weeks ended January 7 2017, the firm reported that like-for-like sales growth for the year-to-date increased to 1.7%.



The plc expects to complete around 300 remodels and conversions this year.



Sizzling Pubs website



Images: Mitchells & Butlers Anthony Roberts, general manager at the King Henry (pictured, right), said: "Bringing the new look Sizzling Pub & Grill to Bramley is really exciting for the whole team. At Sizzling Pub & Grill, we want to offer good value for all our guests and we're thrilled to be providing Bramley with a new restaurant that has great tasting food."The pub has been given a fantastic new look showcasing some great products, especially with its existing menu which lets guests experience pub favourites from the UK and around the world."We're excited to reveal the new features at The King Henry and we're also thrilled to be able to give back to our loyal regulars, providing them with a fantastic pub where they can always enjoy a warm welcome and great atmosphere."In 2016, Mitchells & Butlers reported an adjusted operating profit of £318m, slightly down from the £328m in the previous year. Full year like-for-like sales were down 0.8% for the year ending September 24 2016 but in a trading statement covering the 15 weeks ended January 7 2017, the firm reported that like-for-like sales growth for the year-to-date increased to 1.7%.The plc expects to complete around 300 remodels and conversions this year.

Mitchells & Butlers, one of the largest operators of restaurants, pubs and bars in the UK, has revamped one of its Rotherham pubs, creating two new jobs at the King Henry in Bramley.