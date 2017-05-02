News: Liberty House to invest in Rotherham steelworks
By Tom Austen
International industrials and metals group, Liberty House has formally completed the £100m deal to acquire the Speciality Steels division of Tata Steel UK and has announced that it will be creating around 300 new steel jobs in South Yorkshire.
The sale agreement covers several South Yorkshire-based assets including the electric arc steelworks and bar mill at Rotherham, the steel purifying facility in Stocksbridge and a mill in Brinsworth as well as service centres in Bolton and Wednesbury, UK, and in Suzhou and Xi'an, China.
Protecting the jobs of 1,700 existing staff, Liberty House also announced expansion plans expected to generate an additional 300 production jobs in the business with an investment of £20m in the first year.
Speciality Steels currently produces around 225,000 tonnes of steel and had a £275m turnover under Tata Steel Europe. It was its only Electric Arc Furnace (EAF) based business, specialising in carbon, alloy and stainless steels for demanding applications like aerospace, motorsports and oil and gas.
Liberty House is an international steel and non-ferrous metals group and has already taken on plants in Newport and Scotland. It also acquired parts of Caparo's advanced engineering products and precision strip businesses in the West Midlands.
Liberty said it would invest up to £20m in new plant and equipment in the first year alone to "boost competitiveness and secure international market leadership for the business", which is being relaunched as Liberty Speciality Steels. The business will increase output substantially at the electric arc furnaces, casting shop and bar mill in Rotherham, with bigger plans across the wider Speciality business in the years ahead.
Production from the arc furnaces is expected to rise to over a million tonnes per annum and there are plans for the bar mill to roll over 400,000 tonnes a year. In addition the business will grow its position in the aerospace markets, utilising recent capital investments at Stocksbridge and investing in additional capacity and new technology.
"By investing to acquire Speciality Steels we are casting a big vote of confidence in the future of British industry. With the right business model and an innovative approach, the UK steel and engineering sectors can recover and thrive. The Government is now pursuing a new post-Brexit industrial strategy and steel must be at the heart of that strategy."
The GREENSTEEL vision promotes widespread melting and upcycling of UK domestic scrap metal, using arc furnaces powered from renewable energy sources. As part of the strategy, Liberty's sister company SIMEC is actively considering investment in bio-diesel power generation at Speciality Steel sites.
The Speciality Steels businesses is also expected to complement Liberty's engineering operations in the West Midlands which already use steel from these plants to make their precision products. Liberty will explore further downstream investment to make more extensive use of the products from Speciality Steels to boost manufacturing in the UK.
