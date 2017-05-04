News: Horbury builds portfolio with property services business
By Tom Austen
Rotherham construction group, Horbury, has established a new trading company dedicated to providing facilities management, maintenance and refurbishment, called Horbury Property Services.
From its headquarters in the Moorgate area, the group combines a number of subsidiaries that specialise in areas including joinery, ceilings, dry lining and health and safety training.
Expansion at Horbury is backed by £2.5m from the Business Growth Fund (BGF) and a £6m funding package from HSBC. The finance secured in 2014 was to support a move to tender for larger, and a greater quantity of, projects and significantly increase its workforce.
The Group, which has a 25-year trading history and a workforce of over 1,000, has responded to demand from clients by creating a dedicated business that offers vital services in existing property estates.
Advertisement
Heading up the new division is Richard Sutton who has been recruited as general manager. Richard has almost 30 years' experience in property services, including senior management positions for a large regional mechanical and electrical (M&E) contractor and most recently as Head of Service at Yorkshire Housing.
Richard (pictured, left), said: "I am looking forward to developing this exciting new business and securing new opportunities in the commercial, local authority, education and health sectors for our wide range of property services. We will also be creating a number of jobs within the new business and have already been successful in securing inclusion on a major national facilities management framework."
The new Horbury Property Services business, which will be based in Rotherham, provides a full range of services, which should be part of planned preventative maintenance programmes, including inspection, installation, repair and maintenance of fire doors, joinery works, fire stopping, sealing, fire compartmentation, fire alarm and emergency light testing, portable appliance testing, electrical testing and installation work, building fabric repairs as well as external cladding and render repairs.
Sutton added: "There is vital work to be done to ensure buildings are safe to occupy and compliant, through regular inspections, repair works, refurbishment and planned preventative maintenance. We'll be working closely with building owners, landlords, main contractors and local authorities to make sure their buildings are compliant, operationally efficient and that their risks are reduced to a minimum."
Trevor Wragg, chief executive of Horbury Group (pictured, right), said: "We have experienced significant growth of the Group over the past three years since investment from the BGF (Business Growth Fund) enabled us to embark on a programme of expansion based around existing specialisms. We have offered hard FM services for several years, but now with a dedicated business and the expertise of Richard and his team, we are very excited about the future that this new focus will bring."
Horbury Group website
Images: Horbury Group
From its headquarters in the Moorgate area, the group combines a number of subsidiaries that specialise in areas including joinery, ceilings, dry lining and health and safety training.
Expansion at Horbury is backed by £2.5m from the Business Growth Fund (BGF) and a £6m funding package from HSBC. The finance secured in 2014 was to support a move to tender for larger, and a greater quantity of, projects and significantly increase its workforce.
The Group, which has a 25-year trading history and a workforce of over 1,000, has responded to demand from clients by creating a dedicated business that offers vital services in existing property estates.
Advertisement
Heading up the new division is Richard Sutton who has been recruited as general manager. Richard has almost 30 years' experience in property services, including senior management positions for a large regional mechanical and electrical (M&E) contractor and most recently as Head of Service at Yorkshire Housing.
Richard (pictured, left), said: "I am looking forward to developing this exciting new business and securing new opportunities in the commercial, local authority, education and health sectors for our wide range of property services. We will also be creating a number of jobs within the new business and have already been successful in securing inclusion on a major national facilities management framework."
The new Horbury Property Services business, which will be based in Rotherham, provides a full range of services, which should be part of planned preventative maintenance programmes, including inspection, installation, repair and maintenance of fire doors, joinery works, fire stopping, sealing, fire compartmentation, fire alarm and emergency light testing, portable appliance testing, electrical testing and installation work, building fabric repairs as well as external cladding and render repairs.
Sutton added: "There is vital work to be done to ensure buildings are safe to occupy and compliant, through regular inspections, repair works, refurbishment and planned preventative maintenance. We'll be working closely with building owners, landlords, main contractors and local authorities to make sure their buildings are compliant, operationally efficient and that their risks are reduced to a minimum."
Trevor Wragg, chief executive of Horbury Group (pictured, right), said: "We have experienced significant growth of the Group over the past three years since investment from the BGF (Business Growth Fund) enabled us to embark on a programme of expansion based around existing specialisms. We have offered hard FM services for several years, but now with a dedicated business and the expertise of Richard and his team, we are very excited about the future that this new focus will bring."
Horbury Group website
Images: Horbury Group
0 comments:
Post a Comment