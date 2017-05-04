News: Harworth secures first JV with pension fund

</div>

Images: Harworth Group

The joint venture, known as Multiply Logistics North Limited Partnership, is expected to deliver ten commercial units totalling approximately 564,000 sq ft, across 31.2 acres.The transaction will unlock a development profit for Harworth as well as realising the land value. The land will be sold to, and then developed by, Multiply Logistics North. LCPF will fund 80% of the acquisition and development costs, with Harworth funding the remaining 20%. The parties will take corresponding interests in Multiply Logistics North. Harworth will also manage the development and assets for the joint venture in return for separate development management and asset management fees.The joint venture is the seventh deal to be completed at Logistics North in the past three years, following freehold land sales to Aldi, Lidl, MBDA, Joy Global and Exeter Property Group, and Harworth's forward funding agreement with M&G Real Estate to build two new units - Logistics 225 and Logistics 175. Whistl took a ten-year lease on Logistics 225 in January 2017, following its practical completion a month earlier.LCPF was advised by the Local Pension Partnership and Knight Frank Investment Management, whilst Harworth was jointly advised by JLL and B8 Real Estate.Owen Michaelson, chief executive of Harworth, said: "We are delighted to have secured this joint venture with the Lancashire County Pension Fund - our first with a UK Pension fund. This is an innovative and strategic partnership which will further enhance our income portfolio and support our NAV growth, as well as providing separate development and asset management fees. We look forward to working with LCPF to maximise the potential of the site for the benefit of all and delivering more high quality industrial and logistics space in the North West."