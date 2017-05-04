News: Harworth secures first JV with pension fund
By Tom Austen
Rotherham-based Harworth Group, one of the largest property and regeneration companies across the North of England and the Midlands, has entered into a joint venture (JV) with the Lancashire County Pension Fund (LCPF).
The specialist in brownfield regeneration, which was created through the complex restructure of what was UK Coal, has partnered with the pension fund to develop the next phase of its Logistics North site, the largest live commercial development in the North West of England.
The LCPF had assets of over £6 billion in 2016 with £688m in property. It dedicates a large portion of its investment portfolio to directly owned UK commercial properties managed by Knight Frank. It has a strategy of investing in local investment opportunities in Lancashire such as a high-standard student accommodation block in Preston, the construction of a local shopping centre, and the restoration of an iconic Victorian hotel.
Harworth has transformed a former opencast surface mine, Cutacre, to create Logistics North in Bolton which includes four million sq ft of employment space across 250 acres. Since receiving outline planning consent in December 2013, 1.5 million sq ft of employment development has been completed or is under construction.
