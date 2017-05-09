News: Plans in for £50m retail development

</div>

Images: Harworth / Dransfield / ADS Ltd

The application states: "It has not proven possible to bring forward a small scale scheme at the Application Site in the circumstances where the operator demand is not present to support it, and the retail market is not healthy enough to build compromised space speculatively. The range and scale of uses proposed has been formulated such that, like Fox Valley, a successful mixed used place can be created at the centre of the growing Waverley community and the AMID."The views of various retailers have been sought by Dransfield Properties in respect of occupier requirements and the types and mix of retailers envisaged for the scheme will not be dissimilar to that at Fox Valley."The centre is to make provision for a range of shops, services, employment, leisure, health and community facilities that will serve the needs of Wvaerley, the AMP and the wider AMID within the immediately surrounding area, without undermining the vitality and viability of nearby higher order centres or compete with Sheffield City Centre or Rotherham Town Centre."An impact assessment recognises that the scheme will draw trade from some existing centres including Rotherham town centre but adds that the level of trade division and impact is considered to be within acceptable levels and would not be classed as "significant adverse" against national planning policy terms. It is expected that the new retail offering will prevent Rotherham spend leaking into Sheffield.Trade diversion away from Rotherham town centre is likely to be in the region of between £1.6m (1.2% impact) and £3m (2.2%) for comparison goods. The out of centre sites at Meadowhall (between £4.4m (0.5% ) and £8.2m (0.9%)) and Parkagte (between £4.0m (1.6%) and £7.5m (3.1%)) are likely to see more trade diverted to the new scheme.For convenience goods, the nearby Morrison's supermarket at Catcliffe and Asda at Handsworth are likely to feel the biggest impact.A submitted sequential test rules out sites earmarked for other uses such as Forge Island and vacant town centre units that are far too small. The Waverley scheme is also not expected to impact on potential investment in the town centre coming out of the new masterplan.The application adds: "The proposed development aims to be the best designed centre within Rotherham, meeting and exceeding the place making objectives of the development plan and Waverley New Community and Highfield Commercial masterplans."Unlike many out of centre proposals, the proposed new centre development will encourage sustainable patterns of shopping and service usage via the provision of local facilities within the heart of a sustainable new community, which can be accessed via sustainable transport modes."