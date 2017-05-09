News: Plans in for £50m retail development
By Tom Austen
Plans for the £50m 12-acre retail, office and leisure development at Waverley in Rotherham have been submitted.
Rothbiz revealed last year that developers, Harworth Group plc had appointed Dransfield Properties, the Barnsley-based company that specialises in retail led regeneration schemes, as a development partner for "the piece of the jigsaw" between the residential and commercial developments at its Waverley regeneration site.
Now a planning application has been submitted for a mixed use centre on vacant brownfield land, previously known as Highfield Commercial, between the Advanced Manufacturing Park (AMP) and the housing developments, and in between the AMRC Training Centre and the Winter Green pub.
A joint venture company, Waverley Square Limited, has been created to bring forward the development that echoes the Dransfield scheme at nearby Fox Valley at Stocksbridge.
The application, drawn up by Barton Wilmore, shows some 100,000 sq ft of retail space including a 20,774 sq ft footstore; high spec office space covering 38,285 sq ft; restaurants, coffee shops and a gym; a medical and community facility covering 11,464 sq ft; and a small bus station.
Fox Valley has secured lettings from a mix of national and independent retailers including Aldi, Card Factory, M&Co, NEXT and Sanderson's Boutique.
The main changes from the plans that went out to public consultation last year are that the five-storey hotel has been omitted and replaced by office space.
