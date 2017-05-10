News: AMRC named Boeing Supplier of the Year





The centre, which has grown from its base on the Advanced Manufacturing Park (AMP) in Rotherham, helps manufacturers of any size to become more competitive by introducing advanced techniques, technologies and processes.



Boeing was a co-founder of the centre 16 years ago, which was honoured in the Innovation category of the company's annual Supplier of the Year awards, acknowledging its instrumental role in the introduction of new products that meet Boeing's current and future business needs.



It is the second time the AMRC has received global recognition from Boeing since becoming the first British company to win the accolade in the International (Technology) category in 2011. That award celebrated the AMRC's role in allowing Boeing to meet and exceed the expectations of its customers by developing new technologies and processes for machining high-performance metal alloys used in aerospace.



Professor Keith Ridgway, executive dean of the AMRC (pictured with award), said: "It is a great honour for the AMRC to be recognised for a second time under Boeing's Supplier of the Year Award scheme.



"The award is a tribute to the hard work and talent of the AMRC engineers who develop and introduce the manufacturing technologies and processes that keep companies like Boeing - and the UK manufacturing sector – competitive in a global market."



Building on its links with the AMRC, Boeing recently announced that it will invest £20m in a new manufacturing facility in the Sheffield city region (SCR). The facility will enable Boeing to bring the manufacture of key high-tech actuation components and systems used in Boeing's Next-Generation 737, 737 MAX and 777 aircraft in-house, enhancing production efficiency and reducing costs.



Professor Sir Keith Burnett, president and vice-chancellor of the University of Sheffield, said: "It is a great honour for the University of Sheffield AMRC with Boeing to once again be named Boeing Supplier of the Year.



"We are deeply proud of the vision and talent of our engineers who have a global reputation for advanced manufacturing research which works directly with industry in ways which transform business, create jobs and strengthen our economy.



"It is increasingly clear that what has been achieved here in Sheffield and Rotherham is unique, not only in the UK but globally. This work was the reason Boeing decided to open its first production facility in Europe to work with us and we will be working with the company in the US too, creating wealth and opportunity in both nations. Truly it is an inspirational partnership going from strength to strength."



The University of Sheffield's Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre (AMRC) received international recognition for its outstanding research and development as it was named a Supplier of the Year by The Boeing Company at a recent awards ceremony in the USA.