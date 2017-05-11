News: Green light for £12m Rotherham HE campus plan

</div>

Images: RNN Group / Bond Bryan

The main issue was the lack of parking, with only a few spaces proposed in the plans. With 24 new members of staff, the new HE centre will need to link into RCAT's existing town centre campus with its current parking provision of 78 spaces and the two local public surface car parks located nearby on Percy Street and Wharncliffe Street.Officers and board members are expecting the lack of onsite parking provision to boost the number of students and staff that visit the new campus using sustainable transport.Nigel Hancock, assistant planning manager at Rotherham Council, said: "The site boundary is quite tight around the proposed building and the only onsite parking provision is three disabled bays to the front."The application has been supported by a travel plan which aims to encourage sustainable means of transport. The site itself is in a very sustainable location, clearly well served by public transport modes. Staff parking exists on the main college site and there are already waiting restrictions on the roads around the site which should limit parking. As a result our colleagues in transport did not raise any concerns around the lack of onsite parking."The whole of the 4.62 acre Doncaster Gate site, which is allocated for community use, is not required for the campus and the institution is purchasing the land from Rotherham Council in a half-price deal. The Rotherham Health Village, including two doctors' surgeries, will remain and further plots will be available for development by the Council. A potential extension of the HE campus is also already under consideration.The Sheffield City Region (SCR) Combined Authority has agreed to fund infrastructure works which will allow construction to start in June. A grant of £3.5m has been approved with the balance coming from RNN Group.