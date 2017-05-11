News: Green light for £12m Rotherham HE campus plan
By Tom Austen
An important regeneration project for Rotherham town centre and the wider area has taken a step forward with planning approval gained for a £12m higher education campus.
Rotherham College, part of RNN Group, is moving fast having secured funding and hopes to open the centre to students in Autumn 2018, offering a new programme of degrees and degree apprenticeships.
The project involves the construction of a 35,500 sq ft campus in Rotherham town centre which is set to be built on the site where the former Victorian hospital at Doncaster Gate was controversially demolished by Rotherham Council.
Drawn up by Bond Bryan Architects with a "distinctive and exciting building," the centre will have an average occupancy of approximately 560 people on a typical term day but will be built with expansion in mind and teaching space for approximately 1,000 students.
The planned centre will have a highly glazed frontage, a reception and waiting area under a full height atrium and also contain café space, a library, shared social and informal study space.
This week, the planning board at Rotherham Council voted nine for, and two against, to approve the plans.
Advertisement
Rotherham College, part of RNN Group, is moving fast having secured funding and hopes to open the centre to students in Autumn 2018, offering a new programme of degrees and degree apprenticeships.
The project involves the construction of a 35,500 sq ft campus in Rotherham town centre which is set to be built on the site where the former Victorian hospital at Doncaster Gate was controversially demolished by Rotherham Council.
Drawn up by Bond Bryan Architects with a "distinctive and exciting building," the centre will have an average occupancy of approximately 560 people on a typical term day but will be built with expansion in mind and teaching space for approximately 1,000 students.
The planned centre will have a highly glazed frontage, a reception and waiting area under a full height atrium and also contain café space, a library, shared social and informal study space.
This week, the planning board at Rotherham Council voted nine for, and two against, to approve the plans.
Advertisement
0 comments:
Post a Comment