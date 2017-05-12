News: Developers seek funding boost for Waverley scheme





Land owners and developers, Harworth Group plc has established a joint venture company, Waverley Square Limited, with Dransfield Properties, the Barnsley-based company that specialises in retail led regeneration schemes, to bring forward the "the piece of the jigsaw" between the residential and commercial developments at the regeneration site on the former Orgreave coking works.



A detailed planning application has recently been submitted that shows some 100,000 sq ft of retail space including a 20,774 sq ft foodstore; high spec office space covering 38,285 sq ft; restaurants, coffee shops and a gym; a medical and community facility covering 11,464 sq ft; and a small bus station.



The joint venture has stated that the development team are seeking grant funding to deliver the high standard of architecture that the scheme will deliver.



Dransfield Properties received an investment of £8.1m from the Yorkshire and Humber ERDF Programme 2007- 2013 to bring forward the £50m Fox Valley project at nearby Stocksbridge. Harworth has secured investment funding via the Sheffield City Region for commercial schemes and infrastructure in Rotherham and Barnsley.



The application shows that there was little interest from retail agents and potential occupiers in the retail scheme approved as part of the original masterplan that placed retail and community uses on the other side of the housing development, and away from the Advanced Manufacturing Park (AMP).



Relocating the new centre to land at Highfield Commercial, a scheme was developed in 2016 including residential uses together with smaller scale retail/food and drink uses. Market research concluded that it "was extremely challenging both from a viability perspective and in terms of being able to attract occupiers and as a result the planning application that was prepared for the scheme was not submitted."



With the expertise of Dransfield, the latest scheme has been designed to create a lively, mixed scheme including food and non-food retail, alongside food and drink outlets, offices and leisure uses.



The views of various retailers have been sought by Dransfield Properties in respect of occupier requirements and it is expected that the types and mix of retailers for the scheme will not be dissimilar to that at Fox Valley.



The developers are working with the South Yorkshire architects Dixon Dawson and planning consultants at Barton Wilmore on the scheme, which, as well as the buildings, also includes an attractive roof top walkway and gardens as well as landscaped piazza areas with multi jet fountains, and a "town square" where Farmers' Markets can be hosted.



Mark Dransfield, managing director of Dransfield Properties, added: "We are delighted that our application for Waverley has now been submitted to Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council.



"We have been refining the design following our public consultation session last October when the plans were extremely well received by the community. The whole team has been keen from the outset to deliver a high quality development in terms of both the architecture and materials which will create a real sense of place for this world class location.



"With the combined experience and knowledge of our two companies we are confident we will deliver an excellent scheme for Waverley to serve this growing community."



