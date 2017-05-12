News: More youngsters Get up to Speed





The event is designed for young people, their families and teachers to see some of the UK's best innovations first hand, hear from and talk to those involved in their success and learn about the future of the sector and its evolution through technology.



Attracting big names like Rolls Royce, Sheffield Forgemasters, and Tata Speciality Steel, Get Up To Speed (GUTS) is the biggest event of its kind in Yorkshire.



John Barber, co-founder of the work-wise Foundation Charity and Chair of the GUTS Steering Group, said: "Get up to Speed is free to attend and is designed to inspire and inform through a wide range of hands on activities, this year we had over 70 different businesses, support and education organisations.



"It's all about learning through experiencing and our attractions this year ranged from Virtual Reality Welding, CNC Machining, VR and Augmented Reality tools for the rail industry to a human powered glider, hang gliders, build a bi-plane with Vulcan and inspiring role model Lauren Richardson, female stunt pilot.



"Vehicles included Rail Ranger, an off road vehicle that also runs on rail tracks, F1 and Motorcycle simulators, University Formula Racing Teams, ten metre Scalextric and the full-size Bloodhound SSC Education car plus schools rocket car challenge. We have even mobilised the Army and REME bringing a Husky Armoured Car and other vehicles. The list goes on, we even had a Dalek!"



This year, the event added a "Futures Zone" supported by the IET and IMechE which provided Teacher Awareness Seminars equipping educators with knowledge and practical activities to take back into school and spread the word further.



Cutlers' Ambassador Students also helped to design some of the activities and Year 9 Students were competing in the 3i work-wise Made in Sheffield Innovation Competition, pitching their creativity and design skills against other schools in a challenge set by employers. This year's winners were Yewlands Academy working with JRI Orthopaedics from Sheffield.



Stephen Shaw, group engineering director at Rotherham=based AESSEAL plc, said: "The success of AESSEAL is dependent upon its ability to innovate and bring products to market. We are proud to support the GUTS event, which rightly focuses on innovation, design, manufacturing and engineering in the local area. Get up to Speed is an excellent opportunity for young people to engage with future employers and explore potential career options."



Get Up To Speed website



Over 2,100 young people and those who influence them were at the Magna Science and Adventure Centre in Rotherham recently for the 7th annual Get up to Speed with Engineering and Manufacturing event - the largest and most interactive yet.