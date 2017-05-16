News: Investor snaps up Rotherham site for £1.4m
By Tom Austen
The Rotherham property that is home to Gabbro Precision, a specialist supplier operating in the upstream oil and gas sector, has been sold in a £1.4m deal.
Napier Works, a 2.8 acre site in the Greasbrough Road industrial area of the borough, has gone through a sale and leaseback arrangement which will see Gabbro Precision stay in the three-bay warehouse with engineering, workshop and ancillary office accommodation that totals 71,374 sq ft.
CBRE's Capital Markets Team said that a local purchaser picked up the property.
Fully let to Gabbro Precision, a new three year sale and leaseback deal has been done with a passing rent of £142,748 per annum.
