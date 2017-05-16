News: 2017 Barnsley and Rotherham Business Awards launched





Back again at Magna Science Adventure Centre in Rotherham on October 13, the awards honour the region's best in business as companies and individuals compete in twelve different awards this year, including three new categories which will recognise excellence in customer services, commitment to the environment and finally, a new Chamber lifetime achievement award.



To mark the launch of the awards, Barnsley & Rotherham Chamber has teamed up with RNN Group, which is responsible for operating Rotherham College, North Notts College and Dearne Valley College who have pledged their support to the event after being named as headline sponsors.



The overall award of the evening, the "Business of the Year" award will recognise one business which has demonstrated outstanding achievements and is regarded as one of the region's most highly sought after prizes.



The Chamber is also calling on member businesses, who are celebrating a significant anniversary this year, to get in touch to receive a Salute to Business on the evening.



All businesses with an "S" postcode as well as members of Barnsley & Rotherham Chamber are eligible to enter the awards.



Advertisement Back again at Magna Science Adventure Centre in Rotherham on October 13, the awards honour the region's best in business as companies and individuals compete in twelve different awards this year, including three new categories which will recognise excellence in customer services, commitment to the environment and finally, a new Chamber lifetime achievement award.To mark the launch of the awards, Barnsley & Rotherham Chamber has teamed up with RNN Group, which is responsible for operating Rotherham College, North Notts College and Dearne Valley College who have pledged their support to the event after being named as headline sponsors.The overall award of the evening, the "Business of the Year" award will recognise one business which has demonstrated outstanding achievements and is regarded as one of the region's most highly sought after prizes.The Chamber is also calling on member businesses, who are celebrating a significant anniversary this year, to get in touch to receive a Salute to Business on the evening.All businesses with an "S" postcode as well as members of Barnsley & Rotherham Chamber are eligible to enter the awards.

Lisa Pogson, president of Barnsley & Rotherham Chamber of Commerce, said: "The business awards ceremony is one of the highlights of our year and we're calling on companies from across South Yorkshire to celebrate their success with us. This year there are a number of new awards which have been launched, meaning there's never been a better chance to get involved, whether your business has success to shout about or celebrating a memorable milestone in 2017.



"There are many ways for businesses to get involved with this year's event and a range of sponsorship packages are currently available. Our headline sponsor this year is the RNN group, and through the generous support they have provided, this year's event promises to an unmissable event which recognises the vital contribution businesses make to the local economy."



Phil Sayles, deputy principal at the RNN Group, added: "There is some truly remarkable and inspirational work which is taking place across South Yorkshire and the Business Awards provides a chance to showcase the innovative work which is being undertaken in the region. RNN Group and our colleges are proud to be associated with this year's event, which not only celebrates the success enjoyed by businesses in South Yorkshire, but perhaps equally importantly the people behind them."



This year's sponsors include; ASD Lighting, Brook Corporate Developments, Enzygo, Fortem, Magna, Rotherham College, RUFC, SOTpay, SteelPhalt Harsco, The Source, XPO Logistics and Barnsley & Rotherham Chamber.



The awards will be open to enter on Monday June 6 and sponsorship packages are now available.



Chamber Awards website



Images: BR Chamber Lisa Pogson, president of Barnsley & Rotherham Chamber of Commerce, said: "The business awards ceremony is one of the highlights of our year and we're calling on companies from across South Yorkshire to celebrate their success with us. This year there are a number of new awards which have been launched, meaning there's never been a better chance to get involved, whether your business has success to shout about or celebrating a memorable milestone in 2017."There are many ways for businesses to get involved with this year's event and a range of sponsorship packages are currently available. Our headline sponsor this year is the RNN group, and through the generous support they have provided, this year's event promises to an unmissable event which recognises the vital contribution businesses make to the local economy."Phil Sayles, deputy principal at the RNN Group, added: "There is some truly remarkable and inspirational work which is taking place across South Yorkshire and the Business Awards provides a chance to showcase the innovative work which is being undertaken in the region. RNN Group and our colleges are proud to be associated with this year's event, which not only celebrates the success enjoyed by businesses in South Yorkshire, but perhaps equally importantly the people behind them."This year's sponsors include; ASD Lighting, Brook Corporate Developments, Enzygo, Fortem, Magna, Rotherham College, RUFC, SOTpay, SteelPhalt Harsco, The Source, XPO Logistics and Barnsley & Rotherham Chamber.The awards will be open to enter on Monday June 6 and sponsorship packages are now available.

Businesses from across South Yorkshire are being given a chance to share their success over the past twelve months at the 2017 Barnsley and Rotherham business awards.