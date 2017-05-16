News: Millers extend partnership deals
By Tom Austen
Rotherham United have extended the Club partnership with long standing affiliates Ben Bennett until the end of the 2020/21 season.
Ben Bennett Jnr is an Eastwood-based steel strip manufacturer that has had a long association with the football club. It has held the Family East Stand sponsorship at the AESSEAL New York Stadium since the £20m facility opened in 2012, and as part of the new agreement the Ben Bennett name and logo will remain for the next four years.
Mr Bennett (pictured above, right), whose company has spanned six generations of the Bennett family, said: "We're delighted to be continuing our affiliation and, whilst we've been relegated this season, we're still immensely proud of what the Club has achieved in recent years and to have this wonderful stadium here in Rotherham is just fantastic.
"We're really happy to have our family name continue to be displayed at what is a truly marvellous ground here at AESSEAL New York Stadium."
Mark Hitchens, head of commercial at Rotherham United (pictured above, left), added: "It is rare in football to have such a partnership like the one we enjoy with Ben Bennett and his family. I have personally enjoyed over ten years working with the Bennett family, but their association with this football club goes back decades before my time here.
"Their love for the Millers is as strong now as it was back in the 1950s when Mr. Bennett attended his first Rotherham United match. They really do love their football, and have become part of the fabric of this club."
Advertisement
Rotherham United has also confirmed that long-standing partners, Mears Group, has signed a deal to become the club's away and third shirt sponsors until the end of the 2018/19 campaign. A new home shirt has recently been unveiled.
Mears is the UK's leading provider of social housing repairs and maintenance services and maintains council properties across the borough. It is the sponsor of the South Stand at AESSEAL New York Stadium, and last year opened its National Training Facility, across five floors, within one of the units at the stadium.
Steve Coakley, commercial Director at Rotherham United (pictured below, left), said: "We have always enjoyed a successful working relationship with Mears which really has flourished since we've been here to the AESSEAL New York Stadium.
"We are thrilled to furthermore enhance what is already a fabulous partnership with such a successful National PLC organisation, we're all truly delighted."
David Miles of Mears (pictured below, right), added: "Mears is delighted to be extending our highly valued Partnership with Rotherham United Football club, our community centric initiatives and how we both wish to do business is very aligned and these values are important to us when finding the right partner.
"Rotherham is a beacon for building and supporting local sustainable communities, through its tireless work, to which, Mears is very proud to be associated with the club."
The company, who have bases in Parkgate and Sheffield, have supplied and maintained all the shutters and fire doors at AESSEAL New York Stadium since 2014.
Chris Barnes of CRB Doors, said: "We're delighted to be extending our association with the club for another season, having really enjoyed our relationship over the last few years."
Rotherham United website
Images: RUFC
Ben Bennett Jnr is an Eastwood-based steel strip manufacturer that has had a long association with the football club. It has held the Family East Stand sponsorship at the AESSEAL New York Stadium since the £20m facility opened in 2012, and as part of the new agreement the Ben Bennett name and logo will remain for the next four years.
Mr Bennett (pictured above, right), whose company has spanned six generations of the Bennett family, said: "We're delighted to be continuing our affiliation and, whilst we've been relegated this season, we're still immensely proud of what the Club has achieved in recent years and to have this wonderful stadium here in Rotherham is just fantastic.
"We're really happy to have our family name continue to be displayed at what is a truly marvellous ground here at AESSEAL New York Stadium."
Mark Hitchens, head of commercial at Rotherham United (pictured above, left), added: "It is rare in football to have such a partnership like the one we enjoy with Ben Bennett and his family. I have personally enjoyed over ten years working with the Bennett family, but their association with this football club goes back decades before my time here.
"Their love for the Millers is as strong now as it was back in the 1950s when Mr. Bennett attended his first Rotherham United match. They really do love their football, and have become part of the fabric of this club."
Advertisement
Rotherham United has also confirmed that long-standing partners, Mears Group, has signed a deal to become the club's away and third shirt sponsors until the end of the 2018/19 campaign. A new home shirt has recently been unveiled.
Mears is the UK's leading provider of social housing repairs and maintenance services and maintains council properties across the borough. It is the sponsor of the South Stand at AESSEAL New York Stadium, and last year opened its National Training Facility, across five floors, within one of the units at the stadium.
Steve Coakley, commercial Director at Rotherham United (pictured below, left), said: "We have always enjoyed a successful working relationship with Mears which really has flourished since we've been here to the AESSEAL New York Stadium.
"We are thrilled to furthermore enhance what is already a fabulous partnership with such a successful National PLC organisation, we're all truly delighted."
David Miles of Mears (pictured below, right), added: "Mears is delighted to be extending our highly valued Partnership with Rotherham United Football club, our community centric initiatives and how we both wish to do business is very aligned and these values are important to us when finding the right partner.
"Rotherham is a beacon for building and supporting local sustainable communities, through its tireless work, to which, Mears is very proud to be associated with the club."
The company, who have bases in Parkgate and Sheffield, have supplied and maintained all the shutters and fire doors at AESSEAL New York Stadium since 2014.
Chris Barnes of CRB Doors, said: "We're delighted to be extending our association with the club for another season, having really enjoyed our relationship over the last few years."
Rotherham United website
Images: RUFC
0 comments:
Post a Comment