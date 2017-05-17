News: Hydraulics roadshow in Rotherham
By Tom Austen
Neilson Hydraulics & Engineering Ltd is showcasing the latest developments in hydraulics at its Rotherham site next month.
Neilson is a sales partner of Bosch Rexroth Industrial Hydraulics; one of the world's leading specialists in the field of drive and control technologies.
Established in 1977, Neilson supplies the construction, engineering, farming, materials handling, marine, plastics, recycling and steel industry. The firm also designs and manufactures hydraulic systems and cylinders at its factory in Catcliffe.
On Wednesday June 7, the NEW Bosch Rexroth Hydraulics Roadshow will be coming to the base, which is located near to the Advanced Manufacturing Park (AMP).
John Yarnall, managing director at Neilson Hydraulics, said: "We are delighted to welcome the Bosch Rexroth Hydraulics Roadshow to Rotherham. It is a great opportunity to showcase the latest developments in hydraulics to the next generation of engineers. Rotherham and Sheffield have predominantly been a strong area for manufacturing and the growth of the Advanced Manufacturing Park is attracting high profile companies, skilled engineers, graduates and apprentices that want to work in the industry in the local area."
The Bosch Rexroth Hydraulics Roadshow will showcase the latest hydraulic pumps, motors, valves, cylinders, power units, drives, manifolds & plates, filters, controls and engineering software on board a high-tech truck that is touring the UK. The event aims to attract local companies in manufacturing, engineers, graduates, apprentices and engineering students.
Neilson Hydraulics supplies hydraulic components, power units, systems and electronic controls to companies in the agriculture, construction, engineering, materials handling, marine, recycling and steel industry. Neilson Hydraulics has been working with Bosch Rexroth since 1996.
Yarnall added: "Over the past 20 years we have seen some phenomenal developments in hydraulics, the technological advances have meant that a lot of systems are now operated using smart technology, by integrating hydraulics with electronic controls to improve efficiency. It is an exciting time for the industry and especially South Yorkshire, with the Advanced Manufacturing Park and strong manufacturing presence, making it the ideal area to lead the way."
Images: Neilson Hydraulics
