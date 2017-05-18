News: Manager takes the wheel at Convert Your Van business
By Tom Austen
Vehicle conversion business, Convert Your Van Ltd, has been acquired by its manager and has relocated to new premises in Rotherham.
Husband and wife entrepreneurs Katrina and Scott Muldoon founded the business, which provides custom camper van conversions, as well as manufacturing and selling flat packed DIY camper van fit out furniture and products, and have now sold it to manager Daniel Staniland.
Staniland aims to grow and diversify the company from the lifestyle business the Muldoons had intended and after the pair's plans to exit the business were announced, Daniel assembled a buyout team consisting of Lisa Pogson, Mark Staniland and Julie Robinson and, with advice from Neil Large of Lupton Fawcett, concluded the deal in three weeks.
The newly acquired business has relocated to new premises at Redwood Court in Dinnington, with assistance from Andrew Nettleton at the Rotherham Investment and Development Office (RiDO).
