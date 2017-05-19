News: Rotherham-made pharma bottle perfect for LoneWolf gin
By Tom Austen
BrewDog-backed distillery LoneWolf has chosen a Beatson Clark bottle for its new craft gin that the Rotherham glass manufacturer originally intended for pharmaceutical products.
The Greasborough Road firm, which has been making glass bottles and jars in Rotherham since 1751, specialises in providing glass packaging solutions for niche brands in the food, drink and pharmaceutical markets worldwide.
BrewDog is based in Aberdeenshire and has been the fastest-growing food and drinks company in the UK for the last four years. LoneWolf distillery began spirits production in 2015 and launched its first spirits into the industry last year with its V1 and V2 prototypes. In January 2017 it launched its V3 prototype gin which has an eye-catching look thanks to the new white flint bottle.
Beatson Clark's 500ml Sloping Shoulder Flat bottle was designed for medicines, but its elegant lines and unusual shape help to emphasise the revolutionary nature of LoneWolf's boundary-pushing product.
Advertisement
It is not the first time a customer has found a novel use for an existing Beatson Clark container: last year London Rd Jam Jar Cocktails started selling its range of ready-to-serve premium cocktails in Beatson Clark’s 300ml glass food jar.
Charlotte Taylor, marketing manager at Beatson Clark, said: "We love it when customers give our glass bottles and jars a creative twist. With LoneWolf BrewDog have gone one step further and put a craft spirit in a pharmaceutical bottle, and we think the final effect looks great!
"BrewDog are long-standing customers of ours and we're pleased to have supplied two bottles for them in recent months – a 375ml embossed champagne-style bottle for their Abstrakt range of occasional brews and a miniature 100ml bottle for their Hop Shot beer.
"It's great that this partnership has now been extended with their sister company, LoneWolf Spirits, with this pharma bottle."
Beatson Clark is the UK's only manufacturer of pharmaceutical glass bottles and jars and holds a wide range of shapes and sizes to suit customers' requirements.
The range includes Winchesters, Tablet bottles and jars, Alpha Sirops and Sloping Shoulder Flats with a variety of neck finishes. Most can be produced in either white flint or amber glass and several are available from stock.
Beatson Clark website
LoneWolf website
Images: Beatson Clark
The Greasborough Road firm, which has been making glass bottles and jars in Rotherham since 1751, specialises in providing glass packaging solutions for niche brands in the food, drink and pharmaceutical markets worldwide.
BrewDog is based in Aberdeenshire and has been the fastest-growing food and drinks company in the UK for the last four years. LoneWolf distillery began spirits production in 2015 and launched its first spirits into the industry last year with its V1 and V2 prototypes. In January 2017 it launched its V3 prototype gin which has an eye-catching look thanks to the new white flint bottle.
Beatson Clark's 500ml Sloping Shoulder Flat bottle was designed for medicines, but its elegant lines and unusual shape help to emphasise the revolutionary nature of LoneWolf's boundary-pushing product.
Advertisement
It is not the first time a customer has found a novel use for an existing Beatson Clark container: last year London Rd Jam Jar Cocktails started selling its range of ready-to-serve premium cocktails in Beatson Clark’s 300ml glass food jar.
Charlotte Taylor, marketing manager at Beatson Clark, said: "We love it when customers give our glass bottles and jars a creative twist. With LoneWolf BrewDog have gone one step further and put a craft spirit in a pharmaceutical bottle, and we think the final effect looks great!
"BrewDog are long-standing customers of ours and we're pleased to have supplied two bottles for them in recent months – a 375ml embossed champagne-style bottle for their Abstrakt range of occasional brews and a miniature 100ml bottle for their Hop Shot beer.
"It's great that this partnership has now been extended with their sister company, LoneWolf Spirits, with this pharma bottle."
Beatson Clark is the UK's only manufacturer of pharmaceutical glass bottles and jars and holds a wide range of shapes and sizes to suit customers' requirements.
The range includes Winchesters, Tablet bottles and jars, Alpha Sirops and Sloping Shoulder Flats with a variety of neck finishes. Most can be produced in either white flint or amber glass and several are available from stock.
Beatson Clark website
LoneWolf website
Images: Beatson Clark
0 comments:
Post a Comment