Friday, May 19, 2017

News: Rotherham hosts first food and drink show

By

Rotherham town centre has added a new event to its menu - a food and drink show to suit a wide variety of tastes.

The very first Rotherham Food and Drink Show will be taking place in the very heart of the town this weekend. Fabulous guest chefs will be in the town centre to prepare an array of dishes in the CookeryTheatre, along with vendors and stallholders to provide delicious street food, produce and drinks.

The two-day show offers free entry to the public who will be treated to live cookery demonstrations, artisans and specialists, drink and cocktail bars, street food and an assortment of restaurants will be cooking dishes based on recipes from around the world.

The show will run from 10am to 6pm on the Saturday, and 10am to 4pm on the Sunday.

A recognised figure on the Yorkshire food scene, chef Stephanie Moon will host demonstrations in All Saints' Square from fellow chef, Matthew Benson-Smith of The Chef's Academy and representatives of the Ministry of Food. Steph has worked for world famous chef Anton Mosimann and is currently Chef Consultant at Rudding Park.

Stallholders range from Mexican street food to artisan brownies. Local enterprise, Pastures Moo, will also be taking a stall, selling various flavours of its handmade dairy ice cream.

Representatives from Rotherham College will be there on both days to promote the catering and hospitality provision of courses and apprenticeships, as well as answering any general questions and providing advice and guidance.

Catering students from The Wharncliffe will be selling plenty of ambrosial homemade delights for the occasion to spoil the customers for choice and on the Sunday, two of the Level 3 students, Ian Riley and Aaron Myers are set to run a 45 minute demonstration on the main stage from 3pm, preparing an Italian themed menu before the audience.

Last month, Rotherham town centre hosted the Garden Lovers Fayre and June sees the return of the popular Vintage Hop.

