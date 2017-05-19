News: Rotherham hosts first food and drink show

</div>

Images: Rotherham Food & Drink Show

Stallholders range from Mexican street food to artisan brownies. Local enterprise, Pastures Moo, will also be taking a stall, selling various flavours of its handmade dairy ice cream.Representatives from Rotherham College will be there on both days to promote the catering and hospitality provision of courses and apprenticeships, as well as answering any general questions and providing advice and guidance.Catering students from The Wharncliffe will be selling plenty of ambrosial homemade delights for the occasion to spoil the customers for choice and on the Sunday, two of the Level 3 students, Ian Riley and Aaron Myers are set to run a 45 minute demonstration on the main stage from 3pm, preparing an Italian themed menu before the audience.Last month, Rotherham town centre hosted the Garden Lovers Fayre and June sees the return of the popular Vintage Hop.