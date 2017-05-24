News: ENGIE completes deal for Keepmoat Regeneration
By Tom Austen
ENGIE, a leading energy and services provider, has completed the acquisition of Keepmoat's Regeneration division which includes a significant operation in Rotherham.
TDR and Sun Capital, the owners of Keepmoat, the Doncaster-based affordable housing and community regeneration specialist, signed an agreement in March to sell its regeneration arm for an estimated £330m. Completion of the transaction was conditional on anti-trust clearance, which was received from the European Commission in mid-April.
Keepmoat is the UK's leading provider of regeneration services specialising in the design, refurbishment and upgrade of buildings and places, helping to transform communities and strengthen local economies. It has an annual turnover of approximately £800m.
A regeneration team is based at offices in Manvers, Rotherham and was previously known as Bramall Construction.
