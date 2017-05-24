News: ENGIE completes deal for Keepmoat Regeneration

</div>

Images: ENGIE

ENGIE, a French headquartered multinational firm that specialises in electricity generation and renewable energy, said that the transaction will enable ENGIE to offer a complementary range of services to local governments, cities and businesses across the UK and strengthen its existing network of local authority partnerships.Wilfrid Petrie, CEO of ENGIE in the UK & Ireland, said: "With Keepmoat regeneration business we are better positioned to support local government in meeting today’s challenges and addressing the needs of their communities. The joint expertise of both companies will allow us to further expand our services for places, develop our skills in energy efficiency and also progress our delivery of the connected home. These enhanced energy and services capabilities will help us to realise our ambition to be the number one partner for cities and places in the UK."Effective from May 1 2017, the regeneration division's infrastructure and 2,500 employees is now part of ENGIE. The business will operate as Keepmoat Regeneration.ENGIE has been operating in the UK for over 30 years and employs 20,000 people across the country. It is one of the UK's top suppliers of electricity and gas to UK businesses, is a major independent power producer and provides a range of outsourced services to the public and private sectors over 14,000 UK sites. Earlier this month it launched its home energy business in the UK.