News: Car People look to roll out further expansion plans
By Tom Austen
Fast-growing car sales group, The Car People, has submitted expansion plans for its Rotherham site that could create 25 new jobs.
Opening on the part of the Sheffield Business Park site which extends over the border into Catcliffe in 2007, the site is one of the largest of the Wakefield firm's operations which focus on selling cars in a hassle-free experience. The group sells around 18,000 vehicles a year.
Now a planning application has been submitted that would enable the erection of a new standalone body shop on the site to provide additional services for their customers.
The 8,500 sq ft portal frame building would be situated adjacent to the existing showroom, taking up 64 spaces for sold cars. Plans show that it would include four car spray booths, a dedicated wheel spray booth, staff offices and welfare facilities.
The plans, drawn up by Hadfield Cawkwell Davidson, state: "The body shop will provide additional services to that currently provided by the existing workshop and valet departments of the existing building, and allow The Car People to improve their customer offer at their existing site."
If approved, the proposals could create 25 full time jobs.
Work completed earlier this year at The Car People Wakefield on the construction of a new body shop and extension to the existing showroom.
The Catcliffe site is also home to the £170m turnover firm's customer contact centre, which expanded in 2015 and took the total staff numbers on the Europa Link site to nearly 150.
The investments are part of the company's recognition that the traditional car buying process changed and the role of the dealership has shifted – customers choose the car they want before visiting a showroom, with many contacting the dealer online or over the phone before visiting.
The Car People's used cars that don't fit their age or mileage parameters are sold at auction at the Motor Auction Group's Rotherham site.
The Car People website
Images: The Car People
