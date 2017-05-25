News: Skills shortages and hard to fill vacancies
By Tom Austen
A round table event is taking place in Rotherham next month in conjunction with the Sheffield City Region's (SCR's) indepth survey into skills gaps and hard to fill vacancies.
The Local Enterprise Partnership (LEP) is hoping to find out the details of what the region needs to provide the right skills, and help employers to fill jobs. It is part of a desire to create a truly demand-led skills system.
The online survey is open to business leaders from the construction, manufacturing, business, professional, financial and digital sectors. Running alongside it is a series of round table discussions throughout the region with key influencers and decision makers. The Rotherham event takes place at the AMP Technology Centre on June 7.
The findings of the survey, which will be known by the end of July, will allow the SCR to make well-informed decisions about adult education and skills training to help boost growth and jobs across the economy.
Louisa Harrison-Walker, managing director at Sheffield's Benchmark Recruitment agency which has been appointed by the SCR to undertake the survey, said: "This is an opportune time for businesses to have their say and inform the Sheffield City Region of skills shortages and how this affects their business operation. It is important we get a true reflection of the reasons behind the shortages to shape the future of the region.
"We are aware of the challenges employers face in certain sectors and are keen to drill down to the root of the issues for employers and candidates."
Nigel Brewster, Vice Chair of the SCR's Local Enterprise Partnership, added: "We need much more detailed information from employers so that we can really provide first class access to skills training. We want to know if there is a link between certain missing skills – perhaps technical and social skills for example.
"We just need a few minutes of employers' time to fill in the survey – job hunters and unsuccessful applicants are also being asked what holds them back."
A similar survey on recruitment and retention is being carried out as part of the Sheffield City Region Quarterly Economic Survey, run by the LEP and the four Chambers of Commerce. The results will be presented at a free Quarterly Economic Survey Breakfast on Tuesday July 18 with a keynote speech on the economy by Alistair Cunningham, Bank of England, and a panel discussion looking at business recruitment difficulties.
SCR LEP website
SCR Economy website
Images: RNN Group
SCR LEP website
SCR Economy website
Images: RNN Group
