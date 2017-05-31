News: Transport study into unlocking potential of AMID

</div>

Images: Harworth / Bond Bryan / RMBC

Sir Nigel Knowles, Chair of Sheffield City Region LEP, said: “This important transport study on two major motorway junctions in Sheffield City Region is excellent news. The Sheffield City Region Innovation Corridor is an important project for our region and for the country and the investment in the study demonstrates recognition by Government that our region needs infrastructure investment to unlock its true economic potential. Connectivity is key to developing a centre of business excellence, and this funding will enable us to continue building a better-connected economy which works for businesses and residents.”A £20m, alternative, all transport route which bypasses the congested M1 junction 34 South by providing a new section of highway beneath the Tinsley Viaduct opened last year. Work has also taken place to widen exit slip roads and roundabouts at Junction 33 and Rotherham's capital strategy includes a £45m plan to widen the Parkway to three lanes between the M1 and Catcliffe.The city region secured £37m in the latest round of the Government's Growth Deal programme which is set to be used to support for the Integrated Infrastructure Plan, opening up new employment sites and delivering new homes, with particular priority given to developing the AMID and securing growth at Doncaster Sheffield Airport.The plan identified the need to tackle delays with an explicit need to widen the Parkway. The plan also highlights the need to "reduce forecast delay impact" on the A630 and A6178. It states that there is potential for a bus rapid transit (BRT) or light rail solution to achieve this.Damien Wilson, Strategic Director of Regeneration and Environment at Rotherham Council, said: "We are very proud to see the Advanced Manufacturing and Innovation District fast becoming the UK centre of excellence for research, manufacturing and technology. The AMID is ideally situated in the heart of the UK and this funding will allow us to investigate and put a good case forward for an improved infrastructure to support this expanding area, leading to faster journeys and promoting further future growth across the region."