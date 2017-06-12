News: Rotherham firm amongst UK's fastest-growing export stars

</div>

Images: History & Heraldry

History & Heraldry was started in 1994 by Malcolm Ogg and Diane Clothier in their kitchen, making coat-of-arms keyrings for common surnames. With the global headquarters and design centre in Rotherham and operations in Estonia, the US and China, it now employs 191 staff and has expanded its range to include a children's division which supplies the high street, toy and tourist destinations with kids' personalised gift lines.The company also operates the Paper Island brand in the card and gift sectors and holds the UK license for Hallmark fragrances. Supplying 70,000 retal sites worldwide, overseas retail outlets include Monoprix and Toys R Us.Demand for its range of scented candles has helped to boost exports as the company continues to focus on designing new products and helping retailers through a custom built stock management system.Now selling to 70 countries, the league table shows that the firm reported that international sales accounted for £20.6m of its total £29.6m in sales for the year ending December 2016. The annual international sales growth over the two years was an impressive 42%.Amanda Murphy, UK head of commercial banking at HSBC, said: "This year's Sunday Times HSBC International Track 200 is testament to the exciting opportunities available to ambitious UK businesses with appetite to grow their goods and services abroad. The ten companies in Yorkshire are putting the region firmly on the map as a thriving business hub. We work very closely with our business customers to help them achieve their goals, so it makes me immensely proud to see so many of them succeed."