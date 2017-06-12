News: Rotherham firm amongst UK's fastest-growing export stars
By Tom Austen
History & Heraldry, the Rotherham-based impulse-buy gift business has been named amongst Britain's top 200 mid-market private companies with the fastest-growing international sales.
The Hellaby company was ranked at 97th in the Sunday Times HSBC International Track 200 league table which ranks firms with over £25m in total sales based on their growth in international sales over the last two years of available data.
The league table reflects the importance of Europe to Britain's mid-market exporters ahead of the Brexit negotiations. Almost 85% of the companies (167) sell to the continent, the most popular market, followed by North America (112) and Asia (75). It is sponsored by HSBC and DHL Express, and compiled by Fast Track, the Oxford-based research and networking events firm.
