News: Riding high at Leighton Vans
By Tom Austen
Professional street trials mountain bike rider, Danny MacAskill, showed off his latest two-wheel tricks in Rotherham recently as he officially opened the new showroom for four-wheel customisation specialist Leighton Vans.
The YouTube star took time out from thrill-seeking stunts outside to pose for shots at the VW transporter customisation specialist in its brand new workshop and showroom at Templeborough.
The automotive business, which has become a hit with the outdoor and lifestyle community nationwide, is the brainchild of Mike Leighton who spotted a gap in the market for sales and bespoke customisation of VW transporter vans four years ago.
The shots will be revealed to his fans through both Leighton Vans and Danny's social media channels throughout 2017.
The Scotsman, who is an ambassador for Leighton Vans and who has clocked up 200 million views on YouTube alone, said: "What a fantastic facility. I couldn't resist pulling a few tricks in the workshop. I've been involved with LV since 2015 and Mike runs such a dynamic and ambitious business. This is such an uber cool company with such great products. It's a great fit for me and the vans are crucial to ferrying all of the kit I need to take with me."
Danny is one of a number of top cycling stars supported by Leighton Vans including world renown, professional mountain biker and Sheffielder Steve Peat and World Cup circuit rider Brendan Fairclough.
Danny uses one of their T6 Transporters to carry his world class Santa Cruz Mountain Bikes and Inspired Trials bicycles while travelling on his famous "Drop and Roll Tour" with his fellow street trials riders.
Mike Leighton, managing director at Leighton Vans, said: "Danny has become a real ambassador for our brand and we are delighted to see him at our new showroom today showing off his latest tricks and officialy opening the new premises."
Leighton Vans, the VW transporter customisation specialist which sells, rents and leases VW Transporters that are colour coded, body styled, upgraded and modified to client's requests, bought the Dodds Close premises in January this year as part of ambitious expansion plans.
The move enabled the company, which has become a hit with the outdoor and lifestyle community nationwide, to double its workforce and triple its sales and production space.
The showroom can now display about 50 vehicles, offers merchandise and has an informal customer area.
