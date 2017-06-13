News: 2017 Barnsley and Rotherham Business Awards open for entries





The awards are open to organisations of all sizes in all industries with an ‘S’ postcode (within the Sheffield City Region) and all members of Barnsley & Rotherham Chamber of Commerce, regardless of location.



The ceremony, which takes place at Magna, Rotherham on Friday October 13, recognises the achievements of businesses and individuals in 12 award categories, as well as awarding the much sought-after Business of the Year award to one outstanding company.



Andrew Denniff, chief executive of the chamber, said: "This is our opportunity to celebrate our regions businesses and individuals for their growth, innovation and excellence. I would encourage as many businesses and individuals as possible to enter the awards to receive recognition for your achievements over the past year."



This year's categories are:



- Source Academy Apprentice of the Year Award

- SteelPhalt Harsco Business Community Impact Award

- Business Person of the Year

- Brook Corporate Developments Business Growth Award

- Rotherham College Digital and Creative Award

- Enzygo Environmental Commitment Award

- SOTpay Excellence in Customer Service Award

- ASD Lighting Manufacturing Excellence Award

- Enterprising Barnsley Most Promising New Business Award

- Rotherham Together Partnership Skills Development Award

- Tourism, Leisure and Hospitality

- The Chamber of Commerce Lifetime Achievement Award



Charity members of Barnsley & Rotherham Chamber will once again have the opportunity to be recognised as the Chamber’s “Charity of the Year” by entering their chosen project or initiative of need, for a chance to receive a £3,000 donation towards their proposed strategy, kindly sponsored by Fortem.



Sponsors include; ASD Lighting, Brook Corporate Developments, Enterprising Barnsley, Enzygo, Fortem, Jeremy Neal Funeral Directors, Magna, Morthyng Group Limited, Rotherham College, Rotherham Together Partnership, Rotherham United, SOTpay, SteelPhalt Harsco, Source Academy, Universal Components, XPO Logistics and Barnsley & Rotherham Chamber.



Barnsley and Rotherham Business Awards website



The Barnsley and Rotherham Business Awards, in association with RNN Group, have officially opened for entry and businesses have until Friday September 1 to submit entries.