News: Bridge builder hails Bailey's design 75 years on

Images: Polydeck / Mabey

According to the Rotherham District Civic Society, the Bailey Bridge north of Eldon Road was acquired from Army stocks at a cost of £300 and erected in 1947 with Rawmarsh Urban District Council and Rotherham Corporation sharing the cost. It was totally refurbished and rebuilt in 1992 by Rotherham Council and the Territorial Army.In February 2016 the Civic Society unveiled a Blue Plaque at Thomas Rotherham College in memory of Bailey who was born in Albany Street in 1901, and a pupil at the Rotherham Grammar School. He was at Sheffield University from 1919 to 1923, when he gained a bachelor of Engineering degree.His first job was with Rowntree in York, followed by work in the old L.M.S. Railway, and then in Sheffield City Engineering Department. Overcoming the difficulties presented by water fascinated him, and developing bridges and dams became a major challenge.In 1928 he took a job as Civilian Engineer in the War Office Experimental Bridging Establishment (EBE) in Christchurch in the south of England. Donald was the first director of the successor to the EBE, the Military Engineering Experimental Establishment or MEXE and was knighted in 1946 for his bridge design.