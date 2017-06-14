News: Gleeson advance plans for £12m Rotherham development
By Tom Austen
Gleeson, the Sheffield-based urban regeneration and strategic land specialist, is progressing plans for a multimillion pound housing development on Council land in Rotherham.
Around 4.14 hectares (10.22 acres) at Dalton Lane has been up for sale for a number of years. It was formerly used as allotment gardens and greenspace together with a former Council depot.
The local authority itself secured outline planning permission for 200 dwellings on a slightly larger area where the additional part of the site now has a Medical Centre constructed on it. The planning permission has lapsed but Gleeson Regeneration has recently submitted new plans for the site, which the Council now lists as being under offer.
The homes division MJ Gleeson plc now specialises in the development of housing on brownfield land in the North of England. Selling from over 50 sites, it has previously built the popular Carlise Park development with 381 new homes located between Kilnhurst and Swinton (pictured).
Advertisement
The housing regeneration specialist works in challenging communities to build new homes for sale to people on low incomes. It is on track with its ambitious growth plans and continues to experience strong demand both in its established operating areas and in the new areas into which it is expanding. Reservations are at record levels.
For the Dalton site, the firm expects to build around 150 new houses with indicative plans showing a mix of two, three and four bedroom houses.
Discussions are ongoing with Rotherham Council over the exact provision of affordable housing on the site but Gleeson focuses solely on building low cost homes and only builds affordable homes. It has developed a range of financial support packages for prospective buyers and makes use of Government incentives such as Help To Buy.
For the six months to December 31 2016, Gleeson's Homes division posted unaudited sales figures of £54.7m with profits of £8.4m.
MJ Gleeson plc website
Images: Gleeson / RMBC
Around 4.14 hectares (10.22 acres) at Dalton Lane has been up for sale for a number of years. It was formerly used as allotment gardens and greenspace together with a former Council depot.
The local authority itself secured outline planning permission for 200 dwellings on a slightly larger area where the additional part of the site now has a Medical Centre constructed on it. The planning permission has lapsed but Gleeson Regeneration has recently submitted new plans for the site, which the Council now lists as being under offer.
The homes division MJ Gleeson plc now specialises in the development of housing on brownfield land in the North of England. Selling from over 50 sites, it has previously built the popular Carlise Park development with 381 new homes located between Kilnhurst and Swinton (pictured).
Advertisement
The housing regeneration specialist works in challenging communities to build new homes for sale to people on low incomes. It is on track with its ambitious growth plans and continues to experience strong demand both in its established operating areas and in the new areas into which it is expanding. Reservations are at record levels.
For the Dalton site, the firm expects to build around 150 new houses with indicative plans showing a mix of two, three and four bedroom houses.
Discussions are ongoing with Rotherham Council over the exact provision of affordable housing on the site but Gleeson focuses solely on building low cost homes and only builds affordable homes. It has developed a range of financial support packages for prospective buyers and makes use of Government incentives such as Help To Buy.
For the six months to December 31 2016, Gleeson's Homes division posted unaudited sales figures of £54.7m with profits of £8.4m.
MJ Gleeson plc website
Images: Gleeson / RMBC
0 comments:
Post a Comment