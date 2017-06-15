News: Xeros at Clean Show 2017





In its 40th year the Clean Show is the largest textile care exposition in the world. Attracting over 10,000 worldwide attendees who gather to learn and discover the newest and most innovative technology, products, and systems the industry has to offer.



Xeros used first major trade show since launching the



Unveiling the first working prototype of its retrofit pedestal at The Clean Show, the AIM-listed firm said that it had held preliminary discussions with global OEMs.



Advertisement In its 40th year the Clean Show is the largest textile care exposition in the world. Attracting over 10,000 worldwide attendees who gather to learn and discover the newest and most innovative technology, products, and systems the industry has to offer.Xeros used first major trade show since launching the Symphony Project to showcase its simple retrofit pedestal that integrates the polymer bead cleaning system into conventional machinery, enabling its revolution in laundry to be brought to market by leading manufacturers.Unveiling the first working prototype of its retrofit pedestal at The Clean Show, the AIM-listed firm said that it had held preliminary discussions with global OEMs.

Mark Nichols, chief executive at Xeros, said: "The encouraging level of interest Xeros received at The Clean Show is a testament to our compelling proposition.



"We are now in discussions with a number of potential partners with the objective of further accelerating the commercial development of our highly disruptive, innovative technology."



Symphony Project will enable manufacturers to sell their own-branded products into the market place as well as receiving a share in the long-term savings that the Xeros technology delivers. Symphony Project is expected to significantly accelerate the commercialisation of Xeros' technology, enabling Xeros to make a financial return on its intellectual property and know-how with relatively low capital intensity.



Water is replaced with millions of polymer beads, typically reducing water use by 75% when compared to a traditional laundry machine. With distribution, services and aftercare, Xeros will also raise revenue through the beads, which can be used hundreds of times before being recycled.



Xeros has also confirmed that "meaningful discussions" are underway with potential partners to extend the sales network into new geographic territories including the Middle East.



As it commercialises the technology, the first major target market was the billion dollar US laundry market and earlier this year A Forward Channel Partner (FCP) agreement was signed with Richard Jay Pty Ltd, Australia's largest importers, distributors and service providers of commercial and industrial laundry machinery.



The firm holds its AGM next week.



Xeros website



Images: Xeros Mark Nichols, chief executive at Xeros, said: "The encouraging level of interest Xeros received at The Clean Show is a testament to our compelling proposition."We are now in discussions with a number of potential partners with the objective of further accelerating the commercial development of our highly disruptive, innovative technology."Symphony Project will enable manufacturers to sell their own-branded products into the market place as well as receiving a share in the long-term savings that the Xeros technology delivers. Symphony Project is expected to significantly accelerate the commercialisation of Xeros' technology, enabling Xeros to make a financial return on its intellectual property and know-how with relatively low capital intensity.Water is replaced with millions of polymer beads, typically reducing water use by 75% when compared to a traditional laundry machine. With distribution, services and aftercare, Xeros will also raise revenue through the beads, which can be used hundreds of times before being recycled.Xeros has also confirmed that "meaningful discussions" are underway with potential partners to extend the sales network into new geographic territories including the Middle East.As it commercialises the technology, the first major target market was the billion dollar US laundry market and earlier this year A Forward Channel Partner (FCP) agreement was signed with Richard Jay Pty Ltd, Australia's largest importers, distributors and service providers of commercial and industrial laundry machinery.The firm holds its AGM next week.

Innovative Rotherham company, Xeros, has reported encouraging level of interest following successful week at The Clean Show in Las Vegas.Based on the Advanced Manufacturing Park (AMP), Xeros is a Leeds University spin-out that has developed a patented system using a unique method of special polymer beads rather than the usual large amounts of fresh water to clean clothes.