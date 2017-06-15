News: Beatson Clark makes Vimto miniature for Ramadan





The quintessential British soft drink Vimto has been available in the Middle East for almost a century, and nowadays 35 million bottles a year are sold across the region. Sales surge during the holy Muslim month of Ramadan.



In recent years Vimto has introduced marketing initiatives such as personalised bottles, and this year they will be promoting luxury cases of 12 miniature bottles ideal for giving to loved ones or as corporate gifts.



Matthew Nichols, Regional Manager Middle East for Vimto International, said: "For years Vimto has been the drink of choice at the iftar table. Vimto is always heavily marketed in the run-up to Ramadan and one of the questions this year was what would we be doing in terms of consumer interaction?



"We wanted to create something different alongside the usual 710ml bottle of Vimto, and one idea was a miniature bottle that would be perfect for a gifting pack.



"So this year miniature replica bottles of Vimto will be sold as a 12-pack at Bloomingdales stores in Dubai and Kuwait. People can give a case as a gift and can personalise the bottle labels for their friends and family too."



Beatson Clark was introduced to Vimto by H&A Prestige Bottling in Chorley, who sourced all the materials including the replica 70ml bottle which has been designed and manufactured by Beatson Clark.



Nichols added: "The bottles look fantastic – absolutely brilliant. We met Beatson Clark a couple of times to go through the designs and the modelling. The process was very streamlined and they were easy to work with – I really got a sense that they would go to any lengths to make sure the customer is satisfied."



Chris Palmer, business development manager at Beatson Clark, said: "Vimto is an iconic British brand and we are proud to have been asked to work on this bottle for them.



"We have many years' experience of creating glass packaging for the soft drinks industry, and because of our flexible approach we can design and manufacture bespoke bottles at low volumes.



"It's exciting to think that our miniature Vimto bottles will be taking pride of place during Ramadan celebrations for thousands of Muslims across the Middle East."



Consumers in the Middle East will be able to buy Vimto in special miniature bottles designed and manufactured by Rotherham glass packaging specialists Beatson Clark.